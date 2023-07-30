A young contestant in the Albany County Fair Junior Horse Show brings his horse to a stop and is ready for the judge to score his showmanship on Friday, July 28, 2023, inside the Cliff and Martha Hansen Teaching Arena.
Contestants and their horses wait to show in the Albany County Fair Junior Horse Show on Friday, July 28, 2023, on the east end of the Cliff and Martha Hansen Teaching Arena.
Rachel Finch/Laramie Boomerang
Hooves trotted along the dirt of the Cliff and Martha Hansen Teaching Arena early Friday morning as 4-H and Future Farmers of America contestants set up saddles to begin the Albany County Fair Junior Horse Show.
Parents crowded the stands of the arena watching their kids line up at on the east side of the arena, getting prepared to present. Each participant wore their best boots, spurs and jeans with some donning their FFA uniforms.
Shane Cleven, 14, competed in the show for the first time when he was 9 years old and has been back every year since. This year he showed off his skills with his horse, Bridger.
“I have performed at this event for many years,” Cleven said. “It is just a way to have fun teaching the horses.”
When it was a contestant’s turn they would showcase walking, trotting, turning, and showmanship for the judge. If time permitted the judge would give feedback before sending the kids on their way.
Every contestant showed a love not only for the sport but for their horses. Even the younger contestants were gentle and patient while showing.
Mikayla Alexander has been on a horse since she could walk. She showed with two different horses, George and Shug, who she worked with well.
“My family owns a ranch and I’ve been riding horses for 17, almost 18 years, and it is a part of me, and I would like to do this in college,” Alexander said. “It’s really awesome to have this special connection with an animal because although I love other sports too, this is just different because it’s a living, breathing animal, and it also helps that like I work. I feel like I worked pretty hard at it so we do pretty good.”
Following each class group, contestants received a ribbon or a note of disqualification. No matter their placement every contestant showed their skills, took note of improvement and had run with their horses.
