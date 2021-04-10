At approximately 7:30 a.m., April 9, the driver of a commercial tractor-trailer heading westbound on Interstate 80 lost control on the highway at a point that was ice-covered in the area of milepost 297.
It then went off the interstate on the right-hand side, collided with both a fence and guardrail, then entered a pond adjacent to the highway. In the process, its cargo of PVC box tubing was spilled.
The driver escaped serious injury as he was wearing a seatbelt. Had he not, said Wyoming Highway Patrol Sgt. Jeremy Back, injuries could have been worse, given the nature of the incident.
“The driver was able to get out of his truck and swim to the shore,” said Wyoming Highway Patrol Sgt. Jeremy Beck. “He suffered minor injuries. Thankfully, he was wearing a seatbelt.”
"Beck added that the driver is believe to be from Dallas, Texas, but no further informations was available as it is an ongoing investigation. Speed and road conditions are being looked into as the possible cause or contributing factors.
The driver was transported to Ivinson Memorial Hospital in Laramie.
Due to HIPPA laws, Ivinson Memorial Hospital could not provide any additional information, according to Marketing and Communications Director Sagan Wheeler.
The Wyoming Highway Patrol reminds motorists road conditions can change very quickly, especially around this time of year. Do not drive distracted, and always prepare for the unexpected.