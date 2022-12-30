When Jackie Gonzales responded to a newspaper advertisement for the job of assistant Albany County clerk in 1979, she never imagined it would lead to a lifelong career.
She had just welcomed her first daughter into the world when her grandmother showed her the ad and made an offer: she and her grandfather would babysit so Gonzales could take the job.
After 43 years of working in the office, 32 of which she spent as Albany County Clerk overseeing elections, documenting Albany County Commissioners meetings and managing the county’s center of business, Gonzales had her last day as a county employee this week.
During her career, Gonzales served on various boards and committees, including the Help America Vote Act Election Assistance Commission. She oversaw the digitization of land titles and Albany County Commission agendas, making the information available to the public online, and managed the introduction of new election equipment into the county.
Throughout the years she became a local public figure, representing the county and even being honored in a local mural highlighting the contributions of the Latino community in the Laramie Plains Civic Center.
But through reflecting on all those years, the first thing that came to mind for Gonzales was gratitude toward her coworkers and community.
“I’m proud of the team that I had throughout the 32 years I was an elected official,” Gonzales said. “They’re the worker bees that really made me successful. I am so humbled by the staff that I’ve had throughout the years.”
Gonzales acted as a source of knowledge in the Albany County Clerk’s Office and was quick to offer support when needed, her employees say.
“I just love Jackie,” said Jeannie Aguirres, the office manager. “She’s always done everything for her employees and she’s going to be truly missed.”
Her dedication to the job was present even in the early years, when her path was less clear.
Two years after starting in the clerk’s office, Gonzales was promoted to the position of deputy clerk, which she held until 1990.
That was the year Gonzales ran for clerk as a Democrat against another coworker, who was running as a Republican. But leading up to the election, Gonzales was dismissed from her position as deputy clerk.
During a short stint working at a law firm across the street, Gonzales decided to continue her campaign for Albany County clerk despite her dismissal. She went on to win the election and get reelected to the position during the course of eight terms.
To this day, she isn’t sure of the reason behind her dismissal, but isn’t harboring any hard feelings.
“She gave me the opportunity to grow and learn,” Gonzales said of the boss who let her go. “Whatever the reason was, I appreciate that she gave me the opportunity.”
Since then, she’s passed the same opportunity on to past and current employees in the office.
“I learned so much in the last 16 years working with her,” employee Stacey Harvey said of Gonzales. “Her not being there is so surreal.”
The clerk’s office is full of longevity, with at least 150 years combined experience among the staff members, Harvey said.
When Gonzales started, most of the work was handwritten. Then it was typed, until finally the office began using computers.
One of her favorite things about the job was that she never stopped learning, and that every day could present a new challenge or task to complete for the public, she said.
“Jackie is so professional, she has such integrity and dedication to the clerk position that will never be matched,” Albany County Commissioner Sue Ibarra said.
Gonzales takes pride in the accomplishments of her former team and appreciates the connections she’s made throughout her career, she said.
“It has really been truly an honor to serve,” Gonzales said. “I will stay in the community and stay involved, and I will enjoy retirement and my time. I just have been truly blessed.”