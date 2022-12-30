When Jackie Gonzales responded to a newspaper advertisement for the job of assistant Albany County clerk in 1979, she never imagined it would lead to a lifelong career.

She had just welcomed her first daughter into the world when her grandmother showed her the ad and made an offer: she and her grandfather would babysit so Gonzales could take the job.

Stevon Lucero mural 2

Recently retired Albany County Clerk Jackie Gonzales is depicted on the upper right side of the mural "Paredes Hablando" by Stevon Lucero. The mural is located at the La Radio Montanesa Voz de la Gente KOCA 93.5 radio office in the Laramie Plains Civic Center.
Jackie Gonzales retirement greet

Jackie Gonzales greets guests at her retirement party at the Albany County Fairgrounds Activities Building on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. Gonzales retired this week after working in the Albany County Clerk's Office for 43 years.

Abby Vander Graaff is a writer for the Laramie Boomerang. She can be reached by email at avandergraaff@laramieboomerang.com. Follow her on Twitter @abbyvg_reporter.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus