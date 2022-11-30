Trump rally in Casper

Donald Trump speaks to a packed Ford Wyoming Center in Casper earlier this year as he outlines the great things the Republican Party can do if it controls Congress and takes back the White House in 2024.

 Newsmax via Laramie Boomerang

CASPER — Former President Donald Trump’s popularity continues to hold strong in Wyoming, a new poll from the University of Wyoming shows.

The survey also found that a majority of Republicans in Wyoming prefer Trump as the Republican presidential nominee rather than another candidate.

