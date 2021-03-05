With the perpetual presence of COVID-19 dampening plans, the University of Wyoming Symphony’s Dorothy Jacoby Concerto Competition performance had to be reconfigured. The concert was scheduled for May, but with UW going completely virtual for the last few weeks of the semester, the in-person performance was cancelled.
The late Dorothy Jacoby was a Laramie resident and supporter of the UW symphony orchestra. When she died, her sons created an endowment in her name. The Jacoby competition has been in existence for over two decades, and is offered every other year.
The Dorothy Jacoby Concerto Competition is traditionally held in two stages. In the first stage, any UW music student can audition. From this group, judges choose five or six finalists to perform with the UW symphony orchestra. The winner is then chosen after their orchestral performance.
“This year, we found something different, but close. We had our first round of auditions, and the winner was chosen during that first round. The runners up will perform with a piano during a virtual recital,” said Dr. Michael Griffith, director of orchestra activities at UW. The winner will perform with the orchestra during the March 18 concert, and also receive a cash prize.
Griffith said that he and the judges are intentionally not releasing the name of the winner because they want to keep the spotlight on the other outstanding finalists.
The entire evening will include these exciting UW student performers and their repertoire:
Yuqing He,piano, and Dr. Theresa Board, piano: Mozart, Piano Concerto No. 15, movement 3
Tamara Alvarenga Caetano, soprano, and Dr. Nathália Kato, piano: Handel, “E pur così in un giorno…Piangerò la sorte mia” from the opera Giulio Cesare.
YunYao Lio, piano, and Dr. Chi-Chen Wu, piano: Mozart, Piano Concerto No. 9, movement 1
Madison Ryan, violin, and Dr. Nathália Kato, piano: Shostakovich, Sonata for Violin, Percussion, and String Orchestra
Ben Facundo, saxophone, and Yuqing He, piano: Van der Roost, Images
TUNE IN
The performance will be held on Sunday, March 7, and will be livestreamed from the Buchanan Center Concert Hall at 7:30 p.m. Get access to the free recital at www.uwyo.edu/upcoming_performances or find the livestream on UW’s Department of Music YouTube channel.