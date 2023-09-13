Every year, Buddy Walk participants receive a different-colored T-shirt.
On Saturday, Washington Park was flooded with bright colors as hundreds of participants sported this year’s tie-dye shirt while dancing to live music, playing games, and chatting with friends from across the state.
The Ark Regional Services’ 23rd annual Buddy Walk is an opportunity for individuals with Down syndrome and their families and friends from across Wyoming to come together. The event serves as a social occasion and fundraiser for an annual family conference scheduled every June, which provides education and resources for families. More than anything, individuals long involved with the Buddy Walk, such as Sen. John Barrasso, describe the day as one of “celebration.”
“It is such a celebration of wonderful people, commitment of families, and it’s a chance to connect,” he said. “There’s nothing like it; the excitement, the festivities, people love it. You see so many smiling faces.”
Barrasso has not missed a walk since he became a Wyoming senator in 2007 and has seen how the event brings people together.
“It weaves through the families in the state, and it brings the community together,” he said. “Every year, it’s just a celebration.”
For 20-year-old Buddy Walk participant Samariah Vessuk, the Ark has played a pivotal role in her life. While this year’s event was her first, she shared the organization has made her hopeful for the future.
“I think they’re talented, and very supportive and friendly,” she said of Ark’s staff.
“I’m looking forward to the future, I’m looking forward to having a decent job, maybe a hospital job,” she said. “[I’m] looking forward to making some friends and looking forward to worshiping God.
“Today is beautiful, amazing, super fun.”
Saturday’s event was extra special for fellow participant and this year’s walk leader, Eli Jaren. He agreed with Vessuk and said that the walk was “fun” as he danced to a Kenny Chesney song playing in the background and pointed to the fire trucks sitting in front of the park, which mom Millette Jaren shared was one of his favorite parts of the event.
As a walk leader from Wheatland, Eli Jaren held a flag and led the crowd on the symbolic walk around Washington Park. Before taking his place in line, Eli Jaren danced and jumped around, getting the crowd excited for the trek.
Echoing her son’s joy, Millette Jaren shared how meaningful the event is to her and her family.
“It is our favorite day of the year. It’s like the happiest place on earth,” she said.
Millette Jaren added they have been coming to the walk for nearly two decades and that the Buddy Walk has played a huge role in their and Eli’s life.
“When Eli was a baby, he was diagnosed with Down syndrome. We were actually contacted by the Ark, and they were just getting this started. So, we found out about it, and we started coming every year.”
Fellow mom Tania Nigh has an almost 2 year old with Down Syndrome and attended the event for the first time Saturday. She shared a sense of relief that came with the day, specifically in watching the grown individuals with Down syndrome have fun and celebrate.
“It’s scary, [but] I feel like I’m not alone, I’m not the only one. You see how older parents are bringing their older kids. I feel like, ‘oh it’s chill,’”
Millette Jaren understands the fear that comes with finding out your baby has Down syndrome. She said it’s been an emotional process learning along the way and now watching Eli Jaren grow into a thriving and independent young man.
“Thinking back to it could make me cry,” she said. “I understand completely how scary it is, and then starting school and not knowing how school’s going to go.
“[Now] it’s kind of freeing to see him become independent and enjoy his own activities and what he likes to do. You kind of let go of the reins a little bit and let him be his own person.”
Both moms spoke to how special of a day it was, with Nigh sharing that event had been a wonderful experience.
“I want to do it again and again. It’s so cool. You see different ages, different people from everywhere, it’s so cool.”
“We’re just thankful to have this every year,” Millette Jaren said. “I know it’s a lot of work, [so] we greatly appreciate them.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.Explore newsletters