New left turn lanes and bridge replacements are among the big-ticket items near the top of the Wyoming Department of Transportation’s to-do list with Albany County projects expected to get many safety-related improvements.
WYDOT officials spent time in Laramie this week meeting with Laramie City Council and local residents at a pair of public meetings. During the first, WYDOT presented its State Transportation Improvement Plan to the public before bringing it to a Laramie City Council work session.
A variety of concerns were addressed during both meetings, including electric vehicle charging, potential traffic impacts, aesthetics of infrastructure and safety of bicycle and scooter riders. As electric vehicles become more common nationwide, many asked about charging station installations in and near Laramie.
Councilmember Brian Harrington asked whether or not cities like Laramie would have a chance to maintain electric vehicle charging stations, which WYDOT District Engineer Ralph Tarango originally said would be done by the private sector.
Other council members supported Harrington’s idea, including Mayor Paul Weaver. While the initial construction of stations would be covered by WYDOT, local businesses would buy and maintain them.
Since building out a network of EV charging stations every 50 miles across major interstates, like I-80, is federally required, the mandate could present a unique opportunity for municipalities to support WYDOT. Harrington said that the Laramie Recreation Center could be an ideal location for a charging station and also could attract more visitors to venture beyond the interstate corridor and into the city.
Another highly anticipated project is replacement of the Curtis Street Bridge in 2023. Work on the bridge has been delayed for years and semitrailers continue to create traffic issues at the bridge.
“The new bridge will be a three-lane bridge, there will be a center turn lane,” said WYDOT District Construction Engineer Ryan Shields. “The goal is to get those left-turning trucks out of the stream of traffic.”
In response to a question from resident Lynn Montoya about the detour associated with the Curtis Street Bridge project, Shields said WYDOT is incentivizing a quick completion in the summer of 2023 because of heavy traffic expected from 1st Street and Pierce Street to Snowy Range Road and Cedar Street where the detour is planned.
Creating new left turn lanes also is in the works throughout Albany County, as lack of turn lanes has been a common cause of accidents throughout the region, Shields said. Accounting for bicyclists also is part of the plan.
“Bike lanes (are) becoming more popular from West Laramie, so maybe that is a conversation we should have,” said council member Andrea Summerville about bikes and scooters being able to use Curtis Street. “Personally, I see way too many close calls on that road all the time.”
Since scooters and bicycles are not allowed on sidewalks, they must ride on the road, often in front of semis and other large vehicles. Councilmembers agreed there’s a need for an alternative option in these areas.
“This issue with the scooters is actually probably something we need to look at going forward,” Weaver said. “We don’t allow for those to be on the sidewalks; however, on these high traffic interstate connective bridges and things like that, I’m not sure we want people on their 30-mile an hour scooter.”
The concerns followed overall concerns for pedestrian safety near highways in Albany County, with one person addressing the issue of gravel paths for bicyclists and pedestrians using mobility aids or strollers.
“There are people that live south of town, south of the interstate, that don’t drive. Sometimes they are pushing baby strollers with small wheels, and that gravel is hard on the kid and hard on the stroller,” said Nancy Sindelar said, requesting pavement be put in near U.S. Highway 287 and the Spring Creek Bridge.
Albany County residents can view upcoming projects through 2028 and make public comments on upcoming WYDOT projects at dot.state.wy.us/STIP through July 27.