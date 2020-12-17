Editor’s note: It is the policy of the Laramie Boomerang, as it is with many newspapers across the U.S., to not publish submitted poems, unless there is a special section created, which the Boomerang does not contain. However, this one-time submission is done so well, and with much humor, that we are making an exception. We hope you will enjoy this as much as we at the newspaper have.

‘Twas the Night Before Christmas 2020‘Twas the night before Christmas and all through the house

We were all under quarantine, even the mouse

Both of us were nestled snug in our bed

While visions of Santa danced in our head

And Polly in her face shield and I in my mask

Had just settled in for our night’s sleeping task

When outside the house there arose such a din

That I checked the security camera for a possible break-in

Santa was there with presents to bring in the door

I said “Santa stay out, you can’t come in anymore”!

He said it’s okay I’ve had the test

The one way up the nose cause it’s the best

And tonight before I let the reindeer fly

I checked that my temperature wasn’t too high

Okay we said, come on inside

We know you and the reindeer have had a long ride

But keep your distance, at least six feet is best

We don’t want the virus, you know the rest

Well Santa, I’d like to shake hands with you

But right now an elbow bump will just have to do

And oh for those presents just leave them anywhere

Then you and your reindeer can get outta here

Santa it must be hard to travel the world in an instant

Especially when you must remain socially distant

This year we got much Covid-wiser

Soon we’ll be protected by shots from Pfizer

2020 was not very good it was more like a bad dream

Next year will be better when we have the vaccine

Santa put on his hat as he said “I’d like to stay”

But the ‘deer and I must be on our way

So he sprang to his feet and then gave a whistle

And they flew off like the down on a thistle

But I heard him exclaim as he drove off in his sleigh

Merry Christmas, stay healthy, 2021 is not far away

