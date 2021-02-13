Shortly before 6:30 p.m,, Feb. 11, Laramie Police Department officers were dispatched to East Park Avenue for a report of a person not breathing.
As a result of the officers’ investigation, Gregory Smith, 58, and Amanda Matney, 40, both of Laramie, were arrested and charged with Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance (WS 35-7-1031).
Felony Possession is punishable by imprisonment for not more than five years, a fine of not more than $10,000, or both.
Both are being held at the Albany County Detention Center. Bonds have not been set.
At this time, these charges are merely accusations and the defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.