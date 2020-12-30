On Dec 22 and 23, Laramie police officers arrested 30-year-old Laramie resident Charles R. Unaite-Aweau on suspicion of Theft ($1000 or more); and 34-year-old Laramie resident Daniel T. Wardell on suspicion of Aggravated Burglary and Accessory After-the-Fact.
The arrests are a result of the police department’s investigation into a recent spate of vehicle burglaries in the area of Ninth Street and Lewis Street.
At this time, these charges are merely accusations and the defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Both individuals are being held at the Albany County Detention Center without bond.
About the charges
Theft (WSS 6-3-402) is a felony punishable by imprisonment for not more than ten (10) years, a fine of not more than $10,000, or both, if the value of the property is $1,000 or more.
Aggravated burglary (WSS 6-3-301(c)(i)) is a felony punishable by imprisonment for not less than five years nor more than 25 years; a fine of not more than $50,000, or both, if, in the course of committing the crime of burglary, the person is or becomes armed with or uses a deadly weapon or a simulated deadly weapon;
Accessory after-the-fact (6-5-202) is a felony punishable by imprisonment for not more than three years, a fine of not more than $3,000, or both, if the crime is a felony and the person acting as an accessory is not a relative of the person committing the crime.