CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Legislature’s House of Representatives continues to amend its two key bills opposing federal vaccine mandates, with second reading Thursday including discussion of how to limit the negative impact on businesses.
Like the day before, the House’s Committee of the Whole on Thursday focused entirely on amendments to House Bill 1001, which would prohibit companies in Wyoming from requiring employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 — unless the employer provides reasonable accommodations, such as frequent testing or reassignment to different work duties — and HB 1002, which authorizes the state to take legal action against a federal mandate and provide some money for the fight.
Much of Thursday was spent on HB 1001, though a few amendments were brought forward that attempted to clean up language in HB 1002 and reflect amendments made to HB 1001.
One amendment that was adopted eliminated a provision in HB 1001 that would have imposed a $100-per-day civil penalty on businesses that require employees to be vaccinated for COVID-19. The same amendment, brought by Rep. Mike Yin, D-Jackson, says a person who feels they were treated unfairly by their employer could file a complaint with the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services.
An amendment adopted later, brought by Rep. Karlee Provenza, D-Laramie, said employers would not be penalized for requiring a COVID-19 vaccine unless they knew that doing so violated state law.
Yet another adopted amendment clarified that the bill barred requirements for vaccines authorized for emergency use specifically for COVID-19, rather than for any vaccine.
Later, Rep. Barry Crago, R-Buffalo, introduced an amendment he said solved a dilemma employers could face if some kind of preemption clause is not written into potential legislation: whether they should follow state or federal law. Crago’s amendment got rid of language saying Wyoming’s prohibition against employers enforcing a vaccine mandate would be repealed, instead saying it would not be enforced after a federal law, regulation, rule or standard took effect and legal challenges had been exhausted.
It also said the potential state law could be enforced if a judicial stay on the federal law or rule is in place.
“We do not want to, as we’re working these bills, automatically cede our authority over to the federal government,” Crago said, adding that states have always had the ability to regulate health and safety. “That’s really why we’re here this week, to maintain that authority and to push back against what we believe is coming our way.”
The bill still includes a repeal date for the potential law of March 31, 2023.
Although among those that ultimately failed, two amendments sparked lengthy debate among representatives. Early in the morning, Rep. Trey Sherwood, D-Laramie, proposed an amendment that would have required a medical exemption be signed by a licensed physician. It prompted a conversation surrounding the science of COVID-19 vaccines — especially whether acquired immunity or a vaccination is more effective in preventing infection.
Rep. Tim Hallinan, R-Gillette, cited a study out of Israel showing people with COVID-19 immunity after recovering from the disease were much less likely to be reinfected than people who were vaccinated.
Provenza and Rep. Cathy Connolly, D-Laramie, said the body should be listening to doctors, who overwhelmingly recommend the COVID-19 vaccine, even for individuals who have been infected with and have recovered from the illness.
Despite the study, physicians say vaccination against COVID-19 is still important because of the potentially severe co-morbidities — or death — from the virus.
Provenza argued that viruses like COVID-19 are always evolving and developing variants, and that vaccines are important because people don’t remain immune from some viruses. She added that the study cited by Hallinan has not been peer-reviewed, a type of scrutiny imposed on a scientific study often used by academics to assess the quality of a study.
After a redirection from House Speaker Eric Barlow, R-Gillette, asking members to stay on the topic of the amendment, Rep. John Romero-Martinez, R-Cheyenne, brought up that “thousands” of people don’t have access to a licensed physician. Rep. Mark Jennings, R-Sheridan, made a similar comment earlier in the debate.
Another ill-fated amendment was brought up in the afternoon by Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper, who suggested the preemption clause — a provision in the bill that would prevent employers from having to choose between violating state law and federal law — be removed. He said the expected mandate was part of a continuous tactic by the federal government to normalize “shocking” and unconstitutional behavior.
“This is the biggest attack to our constitutional republic in my lifetime, and I believe that,” Gray said.
Gray argued that HB 1001 should stay silent on the issue, and because the House removed the penalty against employers from the bill, the issue could be left to play out in the courts. The bill would then send a message about how seriously the state takes its opposition to the mandate, he said.
Several representatives pushed back on Gray’s proposed amendment, including Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne. Brown said he didn’t disagree with the desire to send a message to the federal government about overreach, but this wasn’t the way to do it.
“For us to pull out and say, ‘We don’t care what the federal government says,’ is akin to calling for secession,” Brown said. “You are saying at this point that you would rather give the shake of the fist in the air to the federal government and risk everything we have in line with the federal government just to fight this vaccine mandate — which, need I remind all of us in this body, does not exist yet. ... I cannot even begin to fathom why we would pass an amendment like this.”
The House will reconvene at 8:30 a.m. Friday to begin third readings of the two bills. Speaker Barlow said he expected committees to begin meeting Monday, and for the body to be working until at least Wednesday.