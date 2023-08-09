When two generations of Albany County Fair leaders got together, the talk ranged from typewriters to a kidnapped lamb to naked field rats.
But most of the discussion was about generational knowledge and the goal of putting kids first, in an exchange spliced together with laughter and unspoken, but evident pride.
The Albany County Fair’s manager and junior livestock sale superintendent are each in roles that a parent once oversaw. They met with their predecessors before the junior livestock sale on Saturday to talk about what that transition means.
Taylor Haley, fair manager since 2021, is following in the path of her mother, Vicki Haley, who had the position from 1988 to 2009.
Heather Alexander has been the junior livestock sale superintendent since 2019. Her father, Les Dunmire, was in that role for eight years, beginning in 1988.
“I just think it’s very cool that this is the second generation,” Alexander said. “We didn’t plan this, but it worked out that way. Dad and Vicki worked super well together all those years, and Taylor and I — it’s kind of like finishing each other’s sentences and putting out fires. It’s just a good relationship that I think started with these two.”
Vicki Haley and Dunmire agreed that they were pleased to see the next generation take over.
“If they don’t take their turn, then the industry, community will not flourish,” Dunmire said. “So, every generation has to take its turn. When you’re 40, it’s your turn. When you’re 30, it’s your turn. When you’re 70, its your kids’ turn.”
For both Taylor Haley and Alexander, the typical learning curve for their roles was shortened considerably by their experiences growing up.
“My parents were here all week. We lived here all week, every year of our lives,” Taylor Haley said.
That understanding helps them now, Vicki Haley said, because they know how much work goes into making the fair possible.
They also know that when things go wrong, they will be able to find a solution.
Everyone was in agreement that at every fair, something will go wrong.
“We’ve had adventures, like getting the lamb with the wrong ear tag in the truck — then crawling in and fishing it out. We had a year where a girl sold her lamb and decided she didn’t want to sell it, so they went to Colorado and kidnapped it. And brought it back across state lines,” Vicki Haley recalled.
The conversations bounced back-and-forth between present and past fairs. Going back four decades meant remembering the years when paper yielded to computers for record keeping.
“They make it sound like we tied the horses up, unloaded the wagon and chiseled the numbers into rock,” Vicki Haley said. But, she admitted, she was there for the first computer system, which replaced an office of six people with typewriters.
“When Taylor started doing this, she’d call me and ask me ‘how do I do this?' and I’d tell her, go to the filing cabinet, top drawer, there would be a layout of the building,” Vicki Haley said. “And it had been written on and written on over time and some of that was lost. But the institutional knowledge stayed at the fairgrounds, and then has been passed on to these two.”
Both generations agreed that they liked much of the fair as it is and changes are made to refresh, not remake the experience. Traditions are important and the focus remains on he experience for the kids.
“Whatever we do is in the best interest of the kids,” Alexander said. “Everything we do, we want it to be a positive experience for these kids, for these families, for these animals. That’s something that hasn’t changed. Just honestly, the structure of the week and sale is exactly how it was.”
They credited the volunteers and committees of the fair with helping them keep all of the details of the fair in order while keeping the needs of the kids in focus.
The family connections, of parents who help their children get started with caring for and showing animals, is more of the generational information that is shared at the fair.
“It’s very family oriented, that’s just the atmosphere, just a continuous process. That’s why the agriculture industry is so strong, because you have those family values,” Alexander said.
One of the small changes was initiated by Vicki Haley and Dunmire, who brought poultry and rabbits, into the auction ring.
“When we were doing sales, we started doing rabbit, poultry projects for those kids living in town who can’t afford or don’t have facilities to raise a lamb or goat or pig or steer,” Vicki Haley said.
Though the livestock sale is the most visible part of the fair, this year's fair had more than 4,000 entries ranging from cattle to sewing projects.
Taylor Haley is pleased to see 358 more entries this year than last, many from adults in the Laramie area, who compete in the open class.
There also are competitions with animals that are never intended to be sold as livestock.
The fair is not only for animals that are put up for auction, Vicki Haley said. “Kids can show cats, dogs, pocket pets (small caged creatures such a gerbil).” This year’s entries, unlike some others, did not have any naked field rats in the mix.
One area where the new generation might outpace the old is handling conflicts.
Vicki Taylor recalled a few times when she had to talk away from a conflict rather than risk saying something she shouldn’t. The current leaders, having watched some of the conflicts, take a more conciliatory approach.
“You’ve got parents and kids selling and buyers buying and in the middle you have these two who have to try to keep both sides happy. Being in the middle’s tough,” Dunmire said.
Alexander agreed. “We have to facilitate both sides. Sometimes you can’t think with your heart, you have to think with your head. It’s a big deal, especially when you have a kid coming in, with big sad eyes because something happened.”
Both Alexander and Taylor Haley believe in enforcing rules because looking the other way can impact so many others.
“Sometimes it’s the hard lessons that teach them the most,” Taylor Haley said. “But it sucks to break the news to a kid and then their parent and explain it to them in a way the kid understands it and the parent understands it …”
As Taylor Haley paused, Alexander finished her sentence, “… And so they want to still be a part of it and come back.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.Explore newsletters