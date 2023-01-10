U.S. Senate-Lummis

Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., departs following a vote in support of the Respect for Marriage Act on Nov. 29, 2022, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.

 Francis Chung/POLITICO via AP Images

CASPER — Following Sen. Cynthia Lummis’ unexpected vote to enshrine federal recognition of same-sex marriage, some in Wyoming’s Republican Party want to try to censure her.

Casper Republican Rep.-elect Jeanette Ward made a motion at the Natrona County Republican Party Central Committee meeting last Thursday to add discussion of Lummis’ potential censure to the agenda.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus