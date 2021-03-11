The University of Wyoming has appointed two new members to its Board of Trustees, and reappointed two members.
Elizabeth Greenwood, of Pinedale, and Carol Linton, of Jackson, were appointed by Governor Mark Gordon and approved by the Wyoming Senate.
Greenwood is a fourth-generation Wyomingite who grew up in Sublette County. After she earned a degree in economics from Grinnell College in Iowa, she graduated from the UW College of Law in 1982. She then went on to study and practice law in Australia for several years. She returned to Wyoming with her husband in 1995, and has since largely worked as a private law practitioner in the state.
“I am very honored and feel blessed to be appointed by Governor Gordon to the UW Board of Trustees during these extremely challenging times, both economically and philosophically,” Greenwood said. “My family, immediate and distant, have mostly attended the University of Wyoming and realized the numerous benefits that are available to all individuals attending the university.”
Linton is an associate broker with JH Real Estate in Jackson, and she and her husband, Jim, own Big R Ranch & Home, in Jackson. After graduating with a bachelors degree in chemistry from Salve Regina University in Rhode Island, she moved to Laramie in 1980 and enrolled in UW’s College of Education, where she received her secondary education certification. Her first job was as a high school chemistry teacher in Powell.
“When I learned I was nominated, I didn’t have a lot of time to consider it. But, there was no question in my mind that this was something I wanted to do,” said Linton about serving as a trustee. She added that, while there are many challenges currently facing UW, she is looking forward to problem solving with her fellow board members. She believes that her love of learning and involvement in education will be an asset to the board.
Reappointed to the board were Vice Chairman John McKinley, of Cheyenne, and Secretary Michelle Sullivan, of Sheridan. Their terms, and those of Greenwood and Linton, extend through 2027.
“It’s an honor to have been re-appointed, and humbling, to serve on this board,” said Sullivan. She said that it has taken her a few years to understand the complex structure of the university, and she is looking forward to employing that knowledge over the next six years.
“One of the most powerful experiences during my time on the board has been to watch the homecoming of the Black 14, and to visit with them,” said Sullivan. In 1969, 14 Black UW football players were dismissed from the university for protesting racism, oppression, and social injustice. In 2019, the university welcomed them back to campus to engage in a reconciliation effort. She is excited for the subsequent partnerships that have developed since then, and referred to the 40,000 pounds of food donated by the Black 14 and the Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints to the UW Food Pantry last year.
Sullivan admitted that these are exceptionally challenging times to serve on the board, largely due to the economic, political, and social aftermath of the pandemic.
“This is going to be a time when we have to start working together in our differences. Resources are going to be more precious. As trustees, we have a responsibility to be innovative,” said Sullivan. She added that she hopes that she and the rest the UW leadership can foster a spirit of possibility and potential, rather than one of limitations.
Of her two new board colleagues, Sullivan said that she was excited to welcome them.
“They are both very accomplished and thoughtful leaders in their own right,” said.
THOUGHTS FROM A DEPARTING TRUSTEE
Greenwood and Linton succeed trustees Mel Baldwin, of Afton, and Dick Scarlett, of Jackson.
“The governor asked if I would serve another term. I’m 79-years-old, and so I decided to retire. Now I’m going to kick my feet up and enjoy the company of my great-grandchildren,” said Baldwin during a phone interview. He served on the board from 2015 to 2021. Within his family, Baldwin said there is a combined total of 24 degrees earned at UW. Two of his children also work at the university.
From his time as a trustee, Baldwin said that something he takes great pride in are the building projects and improvements across the university. He believes that UW has some of the most beautiful buildings of any university. He expressed concern over the future of these facilities as statewide budget cuts have had tremendous impact on the university.
“I’m also concerned about keeping enrollment up,” said Baldwin, noting that this is an ongoing point of discussion among trustees. He hopes that the university can continue to keep tuition costs down, and recruit talented students from in and out of the state.
Baldwin also expressed his concern over the racist incident that occurred over a Zoom presentation during Black History Month. During a presentation on Feb. 15, a UW presentation on Black film and history was infiltrated with racist propaganda.
“I hope the university can take action to make our students of color feel better and safer,” Baldwin said. He recalled his years as a graduate student at UW, during which time the Black 14 were dismissed from the university. Baldwin said that this was a formative experience, and felt that it was an awakening for him about the realities of racial injustices. He hopes that healing can continue at UW.
For the new appointees, Baldwin offered sage advice.
“You’ve really got to love the university. This is a labor of love. Also, take the time to really listen to people who are in-the-know,” he said. He explained that of all the state boards and committees he has served on throughout his career, the UW Board of Trustees is by far the most demanding and complex. Listening to and collaborating with each other will be invaluable throughout their service.
“We’re grateful for the services of Trustees Baldwin and Scarlett, and we look forward to working with our new board members and the great team at UW to advance our beloved university,” said Board of Trustees Chairman Jeff Marsh, of Torrington.
Appointed by the governor with consent of the Wyoming State Senate, the UW Board of Trustees consists of 12 members appointed to six-year, staggered terms. As the institution’s governing body, the trustees have a broad range of responsibilities, including major policy and budgetary matters affecting the university.