Albany County Sheriff's Office
Two Oregon residents died Sunday morning when the private plane they were traveling in crashed in Albany County.

Lawrence Allen Crosby and Frances Li had taken off from Fort Collins/Loveland-Northern Colorado Regional Airport, and were headed to Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport in Rock Springs when the white Cessna T182T Turbo Skylane with tail number N665B went down. According to the Albany County Sheriff's Office, deputies were notified by Denver International Airport officials around 11:45 a.m. that they had lost contact with the aircraft.

