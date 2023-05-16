Two Oregon residents died Sunday morning when the private plane they were traveling in crashed in Albany County.
Lawrence Allen Crosby and Frances Li had taken off from Fort Collins/Loveland-Northern Colorado Regional Airport, and were headed to Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport in Rock Springs when the white Cessna T182T Turbo Skylane with tail number N665B went down. According to the Albany County Sheriff's Office, deputies were notified by Denver International Airport officials around 11:45 a.m. that they had lost contact with the aircraft.
The sheriff's office responded to the area of Dutton Creek Road, which runs roughly parallel to Interstate 80, south of the highway. Albany County Search and Rescue, the Laramie Fire Department and a helicopter from Classic Air Medical also were deployed to the scene, which is about 30 miles west/northwest of Laramie.
“We got some approximate coordinates from DIA, then we were able to use Classic Air Medical out of Rawlins to search the area and locate the crash,” Albany County Sheriff Aaron Appelhans said in an interview with the Boomerang on Monday. “Our deputies, search and rescue and the fire departments were able to make their way up to the scene.”
Dutton Creek Road was referenced in the release because that is the closest road or landmark of the remote area of the crash, Appelhans said.
Authorities were able to locate the downed single-engine aircraft east of the Carbon County line, and discovered that neither Crosby nor Li had survived.
According to a report from the online Aviation Safety Network, a service of Flight Safety Foundation, the plane, built in 2001, was owned by Crosby Aviation LLC. No other information was readily available about that company.
The ASN report said "preliminary information indicates the pilot reported icing during the flight. The final seconds of ADS-B data show the airplane in a descending right spiral toward the ground, with an average rate of -2112 ft/min."
The website notes that information was taken from "news, social media or unofficial sources."
According to FAA.gov, Automatic Dependent Surveillance - Broadcast (ADS-B Out) works by broadcasting information about an aircraft's GPS location, altitude, ground speed and other data to ground stations and other aircraft once every second.
The crash scene, and the investigation into the incident, have been fully turned over to the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board, which is common when aircraft crash. A final report on the cause of the crash will come from one or both of those federal agencies.
