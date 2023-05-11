Lincoln Park

Lincoln Park is pictured on May 1. The park is located at 315 E. Eighth St. in south Cheyenne, just east of Johnson Pool and the former Johnson School building.

 Brian Martin/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE — Two teen boys have been arrested in connection with the April 30 shooting death of a 15-year-old local girl in a south Cheyenne park.

Cheyenne Police Department detectives, working with the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force, arrested a 17-year-old boy on charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. A 16-year-old boy was arrested on charges of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and aiding and abetting first-degree murder, according to a CPD news release sent out Tuesday evening.

