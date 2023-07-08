The Laramie Community Recreation Center was built in 2004 to be a place where the community can gather, workout, swim, take classes and have fun.
Much like a national trend, for several years the recreation center has been coming up short while trying to staff the aquatics department. With two pools inside and one outside, it has proven difficult to maintain regular hours. Recruiting lifeguards were mostly through the efforts of posting signs around the recreation center and word of mouth.
Then two gentlemen who frequented the recreation center were more than ready and willing to lend a helping hand.
David Phillips was a Laramie resident in 2004, often bringing his children to the pools. He moved away for nine years before coming back in January 2022 and got right back into his old habit. Phillips would often go to the lap pool, but with the limited hours he could not go as often as he wanted.
“I realized that hours and availability were short, so I talked with one of the deck managers about why it was happening and how nice it was when my family was young to be able to bring them on Sundays and come in some time later in the evening on a Friday or Saturday,” Phillips said. “They said they were having trouble staffing and so they could not have as many hours as they used to. I said ‘I have some availability, can I help out with the shortage?’”
Phillips works remotely for a West Coast company that allows him to spend his free time at the recreation center. He immediately recertified to become a lifeguard and has been spending his mornings with the aquatics department.
Phillips was not alone in his desire to help the lifeguards.
Ken Brown also is a Laramie resident who would often spend his time in the lap pool and was sad to see the hours shrink.
“I swam laps for a few years here before COVID-19, but after everything there were no lifeguards. I got to thinking about the community service I could do,” Brown said. “I went to Wendy Clubb [Aquatics Supervisor] about two years ago and I said, ‘What do you think about hiring an old guy? I can renew my lifesaving certifications in August.’”
After retiring Brown has plenty of free time on his hands, and with the love he feels for the recreation center, he was happy to take the times the current lifeguards could not work.
“I would come to work for free, just put me in where you don’t have other lifeguards to work,” Brown said. “My lifesaving certification took about two months and then they hired me. Though they did have to pay me for liability issues I think.”
Although both men are working alongside the other lifeguards to keep the pools open, the recreation center is still struggling with operating all three pools. Despite the staffing issues the lifeguards on duty are like a family, meeting once a month to renew training and work on skills.
“I know what Justin [a lifeguard] thought when he saw I was going to be in the lifeguard class. I was 73, so I guess it surprised them I was there,” Brown said. “When they get a big influx of new lifeguards ... they’ll have everybody introduce each other, both the old guards and the new ones so that at least somebody gets some familiarization. They asked the question, ‘what’s your favorite dinosaur?’ So they’re going around the room and when it got to me I said, ‘Well, I am a dinosaur what can I say?’”
