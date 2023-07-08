Lifeguards at Laramie Community Recreation Center

The Laramie Community Recreation Center was built in 2004 to be a place where the community can gather, workout, swim, take classes and have fun.

Much like a national trend, for several years the recreation center has been coming up short while trying to staff the aquatics department. With two pools inside and one outside, it has proven difficult to maintain regular hours. Recruiting lifeguards were mostly through the efforts of posting signs around the recreation center and word of mouth.

