The U.S. Forest Service also is currently proposing to seasonally close recreational shooting in the Pole Mountain area of the Laramie Ranger District. The closure would prohibit shooting from March 31 to Sept. 10 each year.
The U.S. Forest Service proposes to seasonally close recreational shooting in the Pole Mountain area of the Laramie Ranger District.
The closure would prohibit shooting from March 31 to Sept. 10 each year to reduce user conflicts, resource damage and associated risks with regards to public safety, according to a news release.
The shooting order would apply only to National Forest System land within Pole Mountain. The Pole Mountain unit is about 55,500 acres of NFS lands in Albany County, 12 miles southeast of Laramie and 30 miles west of Cheyenne along the Interstate 80 corridor.
Because of its proximity to Interstate 80, as well as population centers in Wyoming and Colorado, Pole Mountain has become a popular destination for visitors. Recreational shooting in the Pole Mountain Area has been known to occur in unsafe locations, such as in and near developed recreation areas, or using unsafe practices, such as with no backstops, along roads, etc.
The Forest Service is asking for public input on the proposed shooting closure order. The proposal is being considered under the process outlined in the John D. Dingell Jr. Conservation, Management and Recreation Act. The comment period will be from April 12 to June 10. Please submit comments to the online CARA portal, tinyurl.com/pole-mountain-shooting-closure.
Comments also can be sent to Frank Romero, Laramie District Ranger, by email at frank.e.romero@usda.gov, or mail to 2468 Jackson St., Laramie, WY 82072.
Comments sought for land exchange proposal
The Forest Service also is seeking public comment for a land exchange proposal involving parcels in northeast Albany County and southwest Carbon County.
Federal lands involved are currently managed by the Douglas and Brush Creek/Hayden Ranger Districts of the Medicine Bow National Forest.
The Britania proposal would exchange six parcels totaling about 1,297 acres of reserved public domain status National Forest System lands located in Albany County for three parcels of private land totaling about 804 acres in northeast Albany County and southwest Carbon County.
Parcels in the land exchange must be of equal appraised value monetarily and not necessarily an equal number of federal acres versus non-federal acres exchanged.
To ensure their consideration, comments must be received by May 8. Please include the following information with your comments:
• Name, address, telephone number and organization represented;
• The name of the project for which you are submitting comment (Britania);
• Specific issues and supporting reasons you feel should be considered.
Comments may be submitted by email to: comments-rm-mbr-douglas-thunder-basin@usda.gov. Written comments should be submitted to: Russell Bacon, Forest Supervisor, c/o Rob Robertson, Douglas Ranger District Medicine Bow-Rout National Forests & Thunder Basin National Grassland, 2250 E. Richards St., Douglas, WY 82633.