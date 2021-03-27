Starting 5 p.m. through 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 7, the five service academies:
U.S. Air Force Academy
U.S. Naval Academy
U.S. Military Academy
U.S. Merchant Marine Academy
U.S. Coast Guard Academy
and four college ROTC Programs:
Air Force
Army
Marine Corps
Navy
will host a virtual U.S. Service Academy and ROTC information session.
The event is free and open to the public.
This event provides the opportunity for parents and students to join representatives from the Academies and ROTC Programs regarding the various Academy and ROTC/NROTC application processes, attending a military academy or ROTC/NROTC program, and serving as a commissioned officer in the United States Armed Forces.
This is also an opportunity to hear from representatives of the Congressional Delegations regarding how they can assist students gain a nomination to a Service Academy.
Registration at the link noted above is required. After registering, you will be sent an email on how to join the meeting.
Click the following link to register for the Zoom meeting: https://usafa-admissions.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJ0scuyuqjMiHNd_UPmljrphI_4PMxdXrMPz
The Military Service Academies are federally funded institutions. All students receive a full scholarship including tuition, room and board, and complete medical coverage.