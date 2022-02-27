Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could drive up gasoline prices to as much as $5 per gallon — even though U.S. and NATO sanctions have not been extended to energy supplies.
The projected rise in crude oil and gasoline prices will impact U.S. consumers and businesses already facing the highest inflation levels since 1982.
“Prices at the pump are going up, and they will continue to do so. I won’t be surprised to see gas at $5 per gallon or more,” said David Bernell, a public policy professor with Oregon State University. Bernell is also an expert in energy policy and international economics.
Russia is the world’s third top producer of oil (behind only the U.S and Saudi Arabia), according to the U.S. Department of Energy. Russia produces 11% of the world's oil supplies, and is the third-largest importer of oil into the U.S. — on par with Saudi Arabia. It is also a top supplier of natural gas to European countries.
Economic sanctions from the U.S. and NATO allies over Russia’s war have not yet been extended to energy supplies. Still, the stage is set for an impactful curtailing of international trade — including with responses from Vladimir Putin’s Kremlin.
Oil prices closed at $91.94 per barrel on Friday — up from $69 at the end of December and $60 a year ago.
Bernell said there is also a psychology behind a rise in oil and gas prices driven by Russia’s war.
“There is a significant ‘fear premium’ that we all pay for crude oil, based on concerns that supplies may not be sufficient a few months out, so there are higher prices at the pump, regardless of what might be happening with the quantity of oil pumped on a given day,” Bernell said. “With inflation in the U.S. already high by recent historical standards, this just makes life more expensive for everyone.”
Gasoline prices in the U.S. have already been up as part of the inflation wave impacting the economy. Nationally, gas prices are averaging $3.60 per gallon, according to AAA. That is up 90 cents from a year ago.
The price of gas is even more expensive in California, the Pacific Northwest and New York. The average price of gas is $4.81 per gallon in California and at $4 or above in Oregon, Washington state and Nevada, according to AAA’s Fuel Gauge Report. Gas prices are at $3.80 in New York, Illinois and Arizona.
Diesel prices are also up — impacting truckers and increasing fuel charges imposed on shipments and deliveries of food and other products. Those higher costs are passed on to retailers (including grocery and big-box stores) and eventually consumers via higher prices, according to trucking industry officials.
AAA reports diesel prices are now averaging $4 per gallon nationally — up from $2.91 a year ago. That is a 37% increase.
Bernell said if U.S. and NATO sanctions extend to oil supplies — or Putin turns off those imports — prices and market jitters will increase.
“The economic sanctions placed on Russia thus far do not include cutting off Russian energy imports to Europe (the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline has not begun operation, so halting that project only stops a planned expansion of Russian supplies). If NATO and the West seek to expand the sanctions to include cutting off purchases of Russian oil and gas, the prices of these goods will skyrocket even more,” Bernell said.
Energy prices were already up 27% compared to last year, according to January’s Consumer Price Index from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
U.S. President Joe Biden said Thursday he will look at domestic and other supplies and potential price gouging with all the upward pressures and jitters about energy prices.
“You know, we’re taking active steps to bring down the costs. And American oil and gas companies should not — should not exploit this moment to hike their prices to raise profits,” Biden said. “You know, in our sanctions package, we specifically designed to allow energy payments to continue. We are closely monitoring energy supplies for any disruption. We have been coordinating with major oil producing and consuming countries toward our common interest to secure global energy supplies.”
Some lawmakers are pushing for temporary drops to federal and state gasoline taxes and reversing Biden policies related to domestic oil drilling and pipelines.
U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., was calling for a temporary halt to federal gas taxes before Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine citing inflation. He is also pushing to release domestic supplies in response to the Ukraine war.
“Getting rid of the federal gas tax for the rest of the year, coordinated releases of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, and maintaining robust domestic energy production are concrete steps that should be taken to drive down gas prices and provide relief to families,” Kelly said in a letter to Biden on Friday.
There are also other potential economic impacts of the Ukraine war, Bernell said.
Ukraine is a top producer and exporter of wheat and corn, and the war could impact prices. Russia also produces 40% of the world’s palladium. The material is used in catalytic converters, aircraft parts, surgical and dental instruments, jewelry and other products.