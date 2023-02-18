CHEYENNE — Marriage for minors under 16 years of age is a step closer to being banned in Wyoming.

House Bill 7 — which would set the minimum required age for marriage without the consent of a judge at 18 and put sideboards around marriage for 16- and 17-year-olds — easily cleared the Senate in a 23-7 vote on Thursday. The House will now get another chance to vote on the bill to approve or reject an amendment that was added on the Senate side.

