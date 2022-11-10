Yellowstone East Entrance sign

A recent UNESCO report included Yellowstone National Park in its listing for having disappearing glaciers. The report was then refuted by park officials because there are no glaciers in Yellowstone.

JACKSON — There are no glaciers in Yellowstone National Park.

That’s according to Yellowstone Superintendent Cam Sholly. Speaking with the Jackson Hole Daily on Nov. 4 about the summer season, he responded to a UNESCO report that said climate change would cause some glaciers in World Heritage Sites to disappear by 2050. Glaciers in Yellowstone were included in that list.

