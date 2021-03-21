Editor's note: This is the last in a three-part series on the death penalty in Wyoming. A bill introduced was defeated earlier this week.
Christal Martin who has experienced horrendous heartbreaking losses is against the death penalty despite its rejection in the Senate for the third year in a row. Though her stories has been heard in testimony and in coalitions for years, Martin of Rock Spring steadfastly urges Wyomingites and legislatures to repeal the penalty, break the cycle of trauma and restore true justice to victims.
Martin, then eight-years-old, begged her mother not to go to work that night and thought of this when she and her father were told by local police her mother was missing. Two weeks later, authorities found her body, which showed signs of sexual assault and strangulation. Years later in 2014, when she was grown and married and living in Texas, her husband was shot in the head and burned in a fire pit. The defendant in the first case qualified for the death penalty; the defendant in the second did not.
“Your mind just doesn’t want to remember that hardship,” Martin said two days after the revenue committee passed SF150: Death Penalty-repeal, on March 4.
Martin recalled the pain her father went through, stating he was forced to go through trial testimony and trauma over and over again, sometimes with different attorneys. She was concerned her father felt coerced by prosecution to seek capital punishment, and was even told by legal advisors and social affiliates that not seeking execution was wrong.
“When you tell someone how to feel and what they should and should not have done, [it] is actually harmful,” Martin said.
REPARATION, RESTORATION VS RETRIBUTION
Death penalty critics have argued the prolonged judicial process — which includes initial trial; sentencing; secondary trial for death penalty qualification; appeal; and resentencing, and can take years or even decades to reach a sentencing — is counterproductive to the pursuit for justice. With each hearing, witnesses give testimony and evidence is represented again and again. Martin described the process like having a wound under a bandage that gets ripped off over and over again.
“Every time we go into court we have to re-testify or rehear [everything],” Martin said, and it doesn’t provide for any type of healing.
When you try for death penalty, the case morphs into a defendant-centered trial, and often the amount of trauma a surviving family member experiences is overlooked. Because of this, Martin emphasizes the importance of victim reparation. To her, this is a more efficient method for restorative justice than dragging victim survivors through the “dirt” of court processes.
Martin said her experience with the restorative justice program Victim/Offender Dialogue took a year to prepare for and was essential to self healing. She found a certain amount of peace from speaking with both her mother’s and husband’s murders.
“After meeting with [them], I have a different perspective,” Martin said, who added if death penalty had been option for her husband, and if she had pursued and won, she would have perpetuated a destructive cycle of trauma. She expanded this thought by stating the murderer’s five-year-old daughter would be robbed of justice and closure, too.
“How fair is that for me to take away another child’s father,” she said.
Martin does not deny the fact that some people are a danger to society but feeding into an eye-for-an-eye government mentality is dangerous in and of itself.
ANOTHER DEATH PENALTY FOE
Susan “Su” DeBree was living in Cheyenne when her 24-year-old daughter lost her life to domestic violence in Great Falls, Montana. Due to unique and outstanding circumstances, there was never an investigation, nor was the killer ever arrested. In her testimony to the Revenue Committee, DeBree challenged the committee if the only “just” resolution is to take the life of the person whom you believe took the life of a loved one, what option does that leave her and others like her.
“I believe implementing (the death penalty) models the taking of life to settle scores. We legitimize the use of violence to resolve our conflicts. We kill people to teach people that they shouldn’t kill people. That logic does not compute,” DeBree said.
She further stated the essence of death penalty repeal is about the tendency to use lethal violence to end quarrels or confrontation.
“When the state implements the death penalty, it legitimizes our personal use of violence,” DeBree said, adding execution is not a path to closure or to justice.
These women and many others advocated for the abolition of the death penalty in Wyoming this past month. Senate File 150 passed the committee but failed in the Senate 19-11 votes. Sen. Dan Furphy, R-Albany County, voted against the bill and was quoted weeks ago that the death penalty is a negotiation tool. A phone call and message was left for Furphy for comment on Thursday’s vote, but no response was received.
Sen. Anthony Bouchard, R-Cheyenne also voted against the bill, stating the threat of execution is a useful tool. He referenced a 2019 case in Utah in which the location of a victim was not disclosed until after the death penalty was removed from possible sentencing.
“… Our judgment [cannot] be clouded by anecdotal evidence,” Bouchard said, and with that, for the third year in a row, lawmakers have rejected the repeal of state execution.
A QUALIFYING PROCESS
Vaughn Neubauer is a Criminal Defense Attorney out of Laramie and one of the few death-qualified lead defense lawyers in the state. After 20 years of practice, Neubauer claims prosecutors tend to have an arbitrary approach to qualifying a case for capital punishment. Outside of state statute and assuming the defendant is convicted of at least first degree murder, prosecutors will almost always try for execution, Neubauer said.
“[Prosecutors] decide if they are going to charge it as first degree murder, and then they decide if they’re going to try it for the death penalty,” he said, “They give this fiction about how carefully they consider it, [but] they don’t.”
It should be noted that to determine whether it is appropriate to seek the death penalty, attorneys must legally determine the applicable statutory and non-statutory aggravating factors sufficiently outweigh the applicable mitigating factors or — in the absence of mitigating factors — determine the aggravating factors are sufficient in themselves to justify a death sentence, according to Title Nine in the U.S. Department of Justice manual.
Other determining factors include the victim’s relation to the defendant and whether the defendant has a history of infractions or offenses.
Most prosecuting attorneys, including Albany County and Prosecuting Attorney Peggy Trent, call this qualifying process the baseline for all death penalty requests.
“This is a well-thought out process to determine if the death penalty is appropriate," she said.