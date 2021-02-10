United Way of Albany County announced last week that it has met its 2020 fundraising goal of $535,000, and the money will be distributed later this spring to 17 local social service agencies.
Executive director Evelyn Edson thanked the individuals and businesses that supported the fundraising campaign, which was launched last fall, including United Way’s Pacesetters and Leadership donors.
“We are really, really happy that the community turned out,” she said. “Our online donations and small increment donations really made a huge difference, too.”
There were a few new ways to give this year, such as an online kick-off event, a talent show and a new text-to-give platform. United Way also promoted community partnerships with local businesses and the downtown community.
“People were able to interact with the community but also donate, which was a lot of fun this year, considering how distanced we’ve been,” Edson said.
In addition to United Way’s annual fundraising campaign, the organization also created an emergency fund for Mullen Fire relief efforts this fall. Another emergency fund started last spring distributed money for COVID-19 pandemic response and mitigation efforts.
Edson said United Way’s partner agencies are all facing increasing demand for their services as the pandemic continues.
“Many of them have seen increases in their services, and they’re doing the best they can to meet those needs,” she said.
Agencies are also reporting a corresponding increase in donations.
“Many of the agencies have been overwhelmed by the community support, and that’s been wonderful,” she said.
The allocation process will get underway this spring, Edson said. Agencies use United Way funds in direct support of operational costs, while also leveraging the funding to qualify or match other grants.
“This campaign helps them keeps their lights on and their programs going. It’s money that they rely on year after year,” she said.