Monday morning felt normal for many students navigating their way through the first day of classes at University of Wyoming for the fall semester.
This normalcy was special in itself for the thousands of students returning to the Laramie campus because it’s something they hadn’t experienced in years.
After three years of virtual classes, COVID-19 testing, masking and quarantining, UW students are looking forward experiencing college with the ongoing pandemic finally pushed to the background. While the university began to dial back its masking and testing requirements last year, this semester shows an even more laid back approach with few COVID-19 related policies in place.
“I’m looking forward to having a normal school year,” said Grace Ann Choate. “This is my first year of having a normal college experience, and I’m a junior.”
Choate was one of many students who has yet to experience college life without the pandemic being a central concern. For the students who did get time in before spring 2020, this fall presents a chance to rebuild social connections that had been radically changed.
“The past few years have been strange,” said UW senior student Elena Nachbar. “To see everyone without masks changes the perspective.”
While the university lifted its mask mandate in 2021, the transition still is a point of excitement for students.
Nachbar said she’s looking forward to gathering with her peers in larger groups again and that she senses a difference in the feeling of connectedness on campus now that students can see each other’s faces.
While the university recommends students refer to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines on COVID-19 safety, it is no longer offering isolation housing for students living on-campus who test positive for the virus.
“The general feeling now is we’re going to treat it in a similar way if you had the influenza or something like that,” said UW spokesperson Chad Baldwin. “It’s not to the point that this particular infection requires isolation or quarantine or complete separation from everyone else.”
The CDC still recommends people quarantine for at least five days after testing positive for COVID-19. Those who are exposed to the virus are advised to wear a mask for at least 10 days after exposure and get tested on the fifth full day after their exposure.
COVID-19 tests are available for students at UW’s on-campus medical clinic, but only for those who have symptoms, according to the Student Health Service office. Routine COVID-19 testing will not be required or available on-campus this year.
Anyone in the United States can order a set of free at-home COVID-19 tests by entering their address online at covid.gov/tests.
COVID-19 vaccines also will not be available on-campus because of an abundance of vaccination options in the Laramie community, Baldwin said.
In terms of academics, students will not be penalized for missing school due to COVID-19, and full-time staff and faculty members have access to up to 80 hours of sick leave for that purpose, according to UW’s most recent pandemic policy released Friday.
As COVID-19 becomes a more normal fixture of university life, the threat of monkeypox also looms, with Wyoming’s first case of the virus reported Monday in Laramie County. While UW leadership does have monkeypox in mind, there is no specific plan or policy in place regarding the virus yet, Baldwin said.
Despite the concern, many UW students went through their first day focused on their future success rather than thinking about the challenges brought by the pandemic.
“I have one year left, so I’m trying to get everything done,” said Weylan Fluharty. “All the hard work is about to pay off.”