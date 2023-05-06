UWPD headquarters

Jason Satkunam, supervisor of emergency communications for the University of Wyoming Police Department, works in the dispatch station at the new UWPD headquarters in the Ivinson Parking Garage. Visible through the window behind him are spruce trees in front of Old Main.

 University of Wyoming/Courtesy

After more than a decade in a former credit union building north of the University of Wyoming campus, the UW Police Department (UWPD) has moved its headquarters to the university’s new Ivinson Parking Garage, located between 10th and 11th streets along Ivinson Avenue.

The UWPD now occupies approximately 11,000 square feet of the first floor of the parking garage, providing a modern, spacious home for the university’s law enforcement agency.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus