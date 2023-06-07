Wyoming's Integrated Test Center

Basin Electric Cooperative’s Dry Fork Station, shown here in 2020, was the newest coal-fired power plant in the nation at the time. Wyoming’s Integrated Test Center is attached to the plant, where researchers hope to come up with uses for carbon emissions.

 Andrew Graham/WyoFile

CASPER — The University of Wyoming’s School of Energy Resources is taking over management of the state’s leading carbon capture test site.

The School of Energy Resources is assuming control of the Wyoming Integrated Test Center at Basin Electric Power Cooperative’s Dry Fork Station coal plant in Gillette, taking the reins from the Wyoming Energy Authority which has managed the carbon capture test site that first opened in 2018.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus