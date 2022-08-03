Learning “sit” and “stay” were only the beginning for dogs and their handlers in the Albany County Fair Dog Show.

Showmanship, obedience, agility and rally put the skills and relationship between handlers and their dogs to the test during the daylong event Sunday. Nearly 30 people and their dogs competed in the show, which was the culmination of weekly 4-H practice sessions that began in January.

