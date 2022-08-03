Learning “sit” and “stay” were only the beginning for dogs and their handlers in the Albany County Fair Dog Show.
Showmanship, obedience, agility and rally put the skills and relationship between handlers and their dogs to the test during the daylong event Sunday. Nearly 30 people and their dogs competed in the show, which was the culmination of weekly 4-H practice sessions that began in January.
In addition to walking their dogs in specific postures and patterns, their young owners must be prepared to answer questions about their dog’s breed, anatomy and health.
“They need to know what type of breed they have (and) what they’re good for,” said Vicky Walker, who has helped coordinate the program for 21 years. “(The dogs) want to have a job.”
For many of the participants, the show is an excuse to spend time with their furry friends and work on important obedience skills.
“The dogs seem to enjoy it; it’s fun,” said 13-year-old Nela Williams, who competed in showmanship with her dog Blackie.
In her five years competing with three dogs, her favorite part is seeing the animals so happy.
“By winning things they can see they’re improving,” Walker said. “Every single one of these dogs is improving.”
The show gives handlers a chance to hone in on specific skills that their dogs may be struggling with. For 13-year-old Rowan Urschel, this skill was heeling, when a dog must walk in line with the handler’s heels.
“Last year we docked points on that, but she’s gotten good,” Urschel said of her canine friend, Shiloh.
It’s this type of perseverance that adults involved said they love about the show and 4-H in general.
“In 4-H they teach (youth) responsibility, how to be professionals, how to be respectful and take care of animals,” said Anne-Terri Ezell, one of the dog show judges.
On top of caring for their animals, the dog show allows kids to interact with others and practice their interview and presentation skills, Ezell said.
Fellow judge Jessie Horn added that the show teaches kids to take initiative in seeking out the information and help they need to be successful.
Horn judges the rally event, where competitors walk their dogs through a course and must follow a series of commands such as stop or rotate 90 degrees in certain locations. Participants can walk the course one time before the competition and work through any confusion they have with the judges and written instructions provided.
In 4-H, the spirit of collaboration extends even beyond the course. Many 4-H participants and parents grow into dedicated volunteers, helping the next generation benefit from the program the same way they did.
“I do it to give back,” Horn said.
As competitors learn more about dog training and handling, they get to grow along with their animals.
“You can be able to show off your dog’s talent,” said participant Will Brinegar.