Kim Barker

Kim Barker

 New York Times/courtesy

Kim Barker felt a loss of security when 22-year-old college student Shelli Wiley was brutally murdered in 1985 in Laramie. The event stuck with her for nearly 40 years.

“I think it was something that just always sort of sat with me,” Barker recently told the Star-Tribune. “I didn’t know that it was a story in the very beginning. It was more just like trying to scratch this itch I’ve always had.”

