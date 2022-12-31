The small group that gathers weekly at a Laramie restaurant are in trouble. They’re confused. They are sad. They’re isolated. They think they are going crazy.

They are the caregivers for a family member who is a patient with Alzheimer’s disease, Helen Wolfe, a Centennial resident who coordinates this group, said. Within this group, they can express their sadness and fears, and know that they are understood.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus