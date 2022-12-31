The small group that gathers weekly at a Laramie restaurant are in trouble. They’re confused. They are sad. They’re isolated. They think they are going crazy.
They are the caregivers for a family member who is a patient with Alzheimer’s disease, Helen Wolfe, a Centennial resident who coordinates this group, said. Within this group, they can express their sadness and fears, and know that they are understood.
And, she said, it is that mutual understanding that makes the group so helpful.
Wolfe was nominated as a Laramie Boomerang Unsung Hero for 2022 by a regular member of the group. The participant, who asked that their name not be used, said, “She is incredibly compassionate with each person’s situation and problem. She is an incredible leader who makes sure that each person is heard at each meeting and that others have a chance to respond in kind to everyone’s situation. The help provided to me and others has been irreplaceable.”
“You come to understand that you are not alone,” the participant said. “We laugh, we cry, we understand each other.”
The Associated Press defines Alzheimer’s disease as a progressive, irreversible neurological disorder and the most common form of dementia.
Those symptoms translate into difficult changes in daily life for someone who is caring for someone with the disease, Wolfe added.
“Sometimes there aren’t ‘best decisions,’ just ‘God help me, get me through the next 10 minutes.’ I can tell you it does a number on you. It really does,” Wolfe said.
Wolfe started the group to have someone to talk to who had experience with what caregivers go through.
“I was desperate to talk to someone that knew what I was going through,” she said. “I didn’t want to talk to a counselor that would say, “How do you feel?” I needed someone who understood that this was a terrible thing.”
In August 2021, Wolfe bought an ad in the Boomerang, stating that, “My husband has Alzheimer’s. I am his sole caregiver. Are you walking the same path?” She invited the public to join her for coffee and pie, friendship and understanding.
Two people joined her for the first meeting. By the third week, there were seven. Now, she said, the group size varies but can be as many as a dozen; participants come as long and as often as they need to.
“They just know each other’s first name,” Wolfe said. “When they come in, we go around the table and share about ourselves and the person they are caring for, and I just see that person start to relax; I see people who are going through the same path, the really dark, hard path that doesn’t see an opening. They don’t know when it’s going to end and how it’s going to end.
“That’s really what’s happening with mine and with everybody that comes to this caregiving group. Life has just come to a screeching halt because it falls around the person they are caring for.
“I want to drive the car and he wants to drive the car. Or I find him cooking at four, and it’s four in the morning and not four in the afternoon,” Wolfe said, describing some of the ways that life changes for caregivers.
She said one of the members had their stove removed from the family home because the spouse, the Alzheimer’s patient, would get up in the night to cook, and had started fires.
“And she says, ‘I got myself a two-burner and he couldn’t figure out how to plug it in, and I’d plug it out,’” Wolfe said. “But you see what that really tells me, is that person, the caregiver, was able to work around the problem. It’s so sad and yet it’s so powerful, how the human spirit is, to try and figure things out.”
The group also offers a place to talk about a condition that many people can’t or don’t want to admit is in their lives.
“With my husband, one of the first things he did was notice there were issues with his memory. I was sworn to secrecy,” Wolfe said. It was our secret, and so that further isolated us because I, we, I could see that he was uncomfortable, and eventually he couldn’t remember who that person might be, so I just stopped accepting invitations. For several years it was just the two of us in our home. It was very isolating. You don’t want to burden others with it.”
The caregivers also encourage each other to take care of themselves, something that can be hard to do when living with someone with Alzheimer’s.
Although she coordinates the group, Wolfe said the openness and contributions of the group members are what keep it going. Members also share information about local resources.
For example, Wolfe said, a woman in the group couldn’t leave the house because her husband, a Vietnam War veteran, would wander. She would leave him in the car to go to the grocery store, and pray that he wouldn’t get out of the car while she was shopping.
Another caretaker suggested that she ask for help from the Veterans Administration office in Cheyenne. Within three weeks, she had someone sit for four hours a week in her home, so she could do basic errands, Wolfe said.
It is this give and take, sharing strategies, resources, and experiences that make the group a good experience for its participants, Wolfe added.
“And then that’s why this group has filled my soul. We have people who have passed, and the caregivers are still coming because it just feels good to be able to help someone else,” Wolf said.