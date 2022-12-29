Parents, students, staff, the community, administration, the school board, state agencies: talking to members of these groups is all in a day’s work for Kayce Baldwin.

“I describe it as keeping frogs in a wheelbarrow, as it goes screaming down a hill,” said Baldwin, Albany County School District 1 executive assistant to the superintendent and board of education.

Carol Ryczek is a freelance writer and photographer for the Laramie Boomerang. She can be reached by email at news@laramieboomerang.com.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus