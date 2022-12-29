Parents, students, staff, the community, administration, the school board, state agencies: talking to members of these groups is all in a day’s work for Kayce Baldwin.
“I describe it as keeping frogs in a wheelbarrow, as it goes screaming down a hill,” said Baldwin, Albany County School District 1 executive assistant to the superintendent and board of education.
But Baldwin wasn’t nominated to be a 2022 Unsung Hero because of the number of people she deals with daily as a part of her job. She was nominated because she strives to deal with each person with kindness and a sincere desire to solve a problem.
“She is a great builder between everybody, in the building and in the community. Very supportive, very kind, kind-hearted. She sees everyone as just a person; race, culture, doesn’t matter. They’re people and she’s going to help them,” said Angélica Mecham, communications specialist for the district.
“It’s just about kindness. Be kind. Everyone’s fighting a battle somewhere. Something’s going on. Parents, teachers, everybody just needs to feel heard and seen and appreciated,” Baldwin said.
“She has been working for Albany County School District 1 for almost 25 years. In the five months I have been an employee at ACSD1, I have witnessed Kayce drop whatever she was in the middle of to go out of her way in making sure any parent, staff or community member is served with kindness and respect,” Mecham wrote in her nomination to the Laramie Boomerang. “She is an amazing woman, co-worker and friend.”
Baldwin said that treating everyone who calls with kindness, and personal empathy, is the start of a process that ultimately means supporting the students.
“For one, when I call someplace and I need help with something, sometimes I don’t even know what questions to ask,” Baldwin said. “So I just try to put myself in that position, when people call. And sometimes the people just need somebody to hear them out, they might be angry about something that has happened with their student, so I also try to put myself in their place, that they are just advocating for their child.
“Sometimes it comes across as hostile but it’s just really, anxious. They’re not sure what to do. So I try to make sure that they’re heard. And that when they’re done talking to me they feel like they’ve been helped, that they haven’t just been pushed down the line.”
As executive assistant, Baldwin said, she is secretary to the superintendent, assists school board members, prepares reports and answers a lot of questions, especially from parents.
“A lot of times they really do need someone to hear them out,” Baldwin said. “Sometimes they want to speak to someone further, sometimes, they’re loud and yelling and cussing and upset, and I try not to take it personal; sometimes that’s difficult, I mean I’m a pretty … can also be quite stirred up too, so I just try to keep calm with them.”
Snow, for example, is a divisive issue among parents.
“When the snow starts flying the calls will start rolling in,” she said.
“They want to know why we aren’t calling school. It’s a 50-50 … get 50% that are upset that the kids are not going to school, that we close schools, or are delayed,” Baldwin said. “I understand because I was a working mom, too, and I knew how hard it was to explain to my boss that I have to be here, but my kids don’t have school so I have to be at home.”
Baldwin said she fields an equal number of calls from parents who feel school should have been called off.
“I explain to them that there are a lot of factors that go into it. It’s best for your child, and there are a lot of factors that go into this, and nothing stops anyone from not sending their child to school or picking them up. I tell them that too; that is their choice,” Baldwin said. Buses are safe places for children, she added.
“Some understand and some are OK, but some get upset; really, really upset that kids are on buses or kids are not on buses,” she said.
That is why listening and understanding where the parents come from is so important to her job, Baldwin said.
Baldwin’s ability to listen with empathy was put to the test when a COVID-19 incident made national headlines. In November 2021, a student was suspended from school for not wearing a mask, then returned and was arrested for trespassing.
“We had a lot of angry, angry people and a lot of them were not from this community,” Baldwin said. “When we had a student that had been suspended from school and was trespassing and she was arrested. It hit national news, and the phone calls were crazy.
“I think what bothered me the most is I’m pretty sure that I sound like a female on my voicemail and the men that called and left the ugliest, most hateful voicemail messages, knowing that they were talking to a female … people from all over the country.”
Baldwin said the situation was frustrating because even if someone is upset, she tries to find a solution to their problem. These callers were not looking for a solution, they just wanted to complain.
That was an unusual situation, she said, because there are always answers to problems, and her job is to find them.
Baldwin said that lately, she has been able to answer callers’ questions about library books.
“I had a couple of public records requests for the list of books in all our school libraries. They were checking to see if there were books that were inappropriate. And I think it’s fine, it’s a public records request,” she said. “We don’t have anything to hide, we truly don’t, and I think there is a group of people out there that think our board is meeting behind closed doors, that they shouldn’t be, that there are secret meetings, that we have a hidden agenda, and it’s really not true.
“We have had people call and ask about specific titles, are they in our libraries, and of course, they are not. Our librarians and our teachers, they are about kids. They’re not going to put books in our school libraries that are not age-appropriate.”
If Baldwin can’t find the answer to a problem, Mecham said, she will find someone in the district who can.
Mecham added a good example was Baldwin’s response to a man, who was originally from outside the U.S., having trouble with district transportation.
“He was having issues with transportation, trouble with the transportation department for one reason or another,” Mecham said. “So he came in; he was a humble man and she was just all over it. She was, like, ‘I can help you. Here, come sit in my office and I will call them and you can talk to them from my chair.’ When he left, everything was taken care of.”
“That’s my goal,” Baldwin said. “We’re here to help everybody. That’s our job here.”