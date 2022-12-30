Danny Walker, a volunteer at the Laramie Plains Museum, arrived at an appreciation dinner with his wife, Shirla, and was asked to fill out his name tag including what he did as a volunteer.

“Danny. Whatever the hell I’m told,” he wrote.

Carol Ryczek is a freelance writer and photographer for the Laramie Boomerang. She can be reached by email at news@laramieboomerang.com.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus