Danny Walker, a volunteer at the Laramie Plains Museum, arrived at an appreciation dinner with his wife, Shirla, and was asked to fill out his name tag including what he did as a volunteer.
“Danny. Whatever the hell I’m told,” he wrote.
Fortunately, he said, the director had a sense of humor and had to agree that he was right. But, he said, his tongue-in-cheek job description was not quite complete. Danny and Shirla Walker did what they were told, but a lot more.
“You don’t come to a place to volunteer and only do one thing. There’s more than one thing that needs to be done,” Danny said.
That willingness to do what is needed, and more, is one of the reasons the Walkers were nominated as Unsung Heroes for 2022.
“For several decades, this remarkable couple has unselfishly served our community and its citizens with constant dedication quietly behind the scenes. As they will tell you, they like to help those who can’t help themselves,” Dan Nelson, a former executive director at the Laramie Plains Museum, wrote in his nomination to the Laramie Boomerang.
“They have also helped younger people by putting food on their tables and in their freezers. They love garage sales and often pick up items that they know others can use. Shirla also is a docent at the Laramie Plains Museum and Danny has a similar role at the Wyoming Women’s History House,” Nelson wrote.
He added that they do behind-the-scenes work, as well. For example, they decorate the third floor of the Historic Ivinson House, a feature of the Laramie Plains Museum.
As are many of their activities, their decorations this year served the dual purposes of creating a holiday atmosphere and helping an elderly friend.
An old friend was downsizing her home and had an assortment of woodland Santa Clauses, which the Walkers acquired, packed into boxes and hauled by car to the museum, where they nicely fit in with the annual Christmas open house’s woodland theme, they said.
“Shirla is a self-taught accordion player and for years has faithfully entertained residents at Laramie Care Center, Edgewood Spring Wind, Ivinson Home for Ladies, and at special events around Laramie. Danny, an archaeologist by profession, speaks to groups around Laramie and across the state. He is often an invited guest to speak in the public schools, as well. He also is an annual judge at Wyoming History Day,” Nelson said.
Shirla said she is especially drawn to elderly people.
“If you see me, I won’t be with kids. I will be with old people. I’ll sit with them; I just like to hear their history. They take me for what I am,” she said.
Though much of her volunteering results in comforting other people, Shirla said she began her volunteer work to conquer a fear.
“I was always scared of nursing homes. I decided I had to get brave; I was also scared of having a baby, so I became a ‘gray lady’ at the hospital for a year,” she said.
After caring for her mother as she battled colon cancer, Shirla said she found herself ready to quit working and “just do good things.” Some of those were official volunteer jobs, but more were one-on-one help for families or individuals in need.
“I went on to get acquainted with a nursing home. A family needed help with their mom,” Shirla said. Neither she nor the family thought that the need for care would last very long.
“Love goes a long way. That woman lasted 20 years,” Shirla added. “I came in once a day, six times a week. Took her for walks to the park, down the street in a wheelchair. She lasted a long time. She was living off ice cream, mostly. But she made it. And I think it’s because somebody cared enough.”
Shirla eventually started volunteering with other nursing home residents, running bingo games and gathering prizes through garage sales. Proceeds were used to buy small personal goods such as tissues or bananas to make banana bread.
“I’ve met a lot of nice people. And somehow I got over being scared. I knew I had to. I had to be the daughter that sat with the mother; and I sat with a lot of families,” Shirla said.
Today, in addition to spending time with elderly patients, she plays the accordion, though she said COVID-19 and other restrictions have cut back on her ability to perform. She has traded in her original instrument for an electronic version that accompanies her as she plays.
Shirla said she was initially invited to volunteer at the Laramie Plains Museum’s Historic Ivinson Mansion and was not terribly confident about it. She gets nervous speaking in public, she said.
She said that she asked her husband for help and, as usual, he said, “Yes.” His work eventually evolved into shifts at the Wyoming Women’s History House.
“They call me ‘The Groupie,’” Danny said. “I’ve never turned her down on anything, and anyone that we have helped, I’ve enjoyed them and they’ve enjoyed me, as well. That’s what makes it work.”
Danny, whose spent his career with the state of Wyoming, also is called upon to present lectures on local historical events. He is a prolific photographer, documenting special occasions at both museums, Nelson said.
The Walkers said their volunteer activities don’t add up to a full-time job, but acknowledged the many activities do take a lot of their time and energy.
Shirla said the rewards come from the purpose that volunteering brings to life.
“It makes you feel good because you realize that people need help and even if you don’t think you’re qualified to do it, sometimes just being there is all that person needs,” she said.
“You get back what you give out. It’s a circle,” Shirla said.
Danny agreed. “It’s amazing the things you can do to volunteer if you really put your mind to it,” he said.