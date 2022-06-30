The 2020 presidential election not only continues to demand national attention, it’s roiling already raw emotions within one of the most politically red states in the union.
The five Republicans running for Wyoming’s lone U.S. House seat in the Aug. 16 primary began their first in-person debate Thursday sounding off about continued claims of election fraud and the sensational public hearings of the House Select Committee on the Jan. 6 Attack.
And front-runners U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney and Harriet Hageman, who’s endorsed by former President Donald Trump, came out swinging.
Hageman wasted no time denouncing the committee, which Cheney co-chairs, while the incumbent repeatedly challenged Hageman to admit the 2020 election was not "stolen." Neither budged.
“I’d be interested to know of Hageman will say the election was not stolen?” Cheney asked at one point, adding that wouldn’t go over well for a candidate supported by Trump. “She’s completely beholden to Donald Trump.”
While Hageman didn’t nibble at that bait, she said that Cheney isn’t in touch with Wyoming and rarely comes back to the Cowboy State. She also said she and other Republicans “have serious questions about the 2020 election.”
She said the Jan. 6 committee’s public hearings threaten American democracy, and that while the televised hearings have been extensively covered by the national media, they're not important to Wyoming residents.
“This is an example of how the press and certain people are (obsessed) with Jan. 6,” Hageman said.
She added that the feedback she gets from Wyoming voters is “how unfair” the committee is. “It’s just totally unfair and contrary to everything our country stands for.”
Although much of the spotlight in the race so far has been on Cheney and Hageman, the other candidates didn’t hold back with all but Cheney espousing concern over the 2020 election results and denouncing President Joe Biden and his administration for historic inflation and scuttling the domestic energy sector.
Robyn Belinskey, who hails from Sheridan, also didn’t mince words that not only is the Jan. 6 committee out of line, the Jan. 6, 2021, incident wasn’t the attack it’s been reported to be.
The rioters at the Capitol that day were “people expressing their First Amendment rights” to be there, Belinskey said.
“We cannot have actual, um, where we don’t get justice for the people who are actually innocent in some of these situations,” she said.
Belinskey added that while lawless rioters in other cities haven’t been held accountable for their actions, the Jan. 6 rioters are “stuck in jail without due process.”
State Sen. Anthony Bouchard, R-Cheyenne, said the committee has been a distraction from “the real issues people in Wyoming care about. Republicans as a whole are tired of it, they’re tired of the rhetoric.”
Denton Knapp, who spent more than 30 years in the military, said he’s not concerned about a rift among Republicans. He also responded to Cheney describing the far right of the party as having a “cultist” mentality.
“I don’t believe it’s a cultist personality that we’re worried about,” he said.
Knapp also went farther than his opponents in commenting on the 2020 election when he said that America “should have a peaceful transition of power.”
He related an anecdote about how he was serving in Iraq during an election there.
“I’m sorry to say theirs went a lot smoother than this last one (for the United States),” he said.
Bouchard said there’s a fine line between widespread election fraud and isolated instances of fraud. The bottom line, he said, “there is fraud happening and we know it.”
The candidates were in agreement on some issues, including that Biden’s administration has been, as Hageman put it, “an absolute disaster.”
They all expressed concern over the economy, continuing inflation and that Biden’s policies have led directly to those problems.