Wyoming's Integrated Test Center

Basin Electric Cooperative’s Dry Fork Station, shown here in 2020, was the newest coal-fired power plant in the nation at the time. Wyoming’s Integrated Test Center is attached to the plant, where researchers hope to come up with uses for carbon emissions.

 Andrew Graham/WyoFile

Increased federal tax credits in the Inflation Reduction Act will help lower the cost of applying carbon capture technology to coal-fired power plants, according to Black Hills Corporation, but not enough to justify the cost to Wyoming ratepayers.

Adding carbon capture to the Wygen II and Neil Simpson II coal plants, according Black Hills’ ongoing analysis, would increase rates for its customers in Wyoming by about 15%, or a range of $22.75 to $25.34 per month for the average residential customer and $40.71 to $103.97 per month for commercial customers.

