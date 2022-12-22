...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST FRIDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...Extremely dangerous and life threatening wind chills
expected. Wind chills of 40 to 50 degrees below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Wyoming, mainly
along and west of the Laramie Range.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Wind chills of this magnitude can cause frostbite in
less than 5 minutes if precautions are not taken. Hypothermia
and death can also occur due to prolonged exposure to the cold.
Livestock interests will be severely impacted.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. Dress in multiple, thick
layers. Cover all exposed skin and wear a knit hat and mittens.
Most University of Wyoming business and administrative offices will be closed Friday, Dec. 23-Monday, Jan. 2, for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays as well as winter closure, as per a news release.
Normal business hours will resume Tuesday, Jan. 3.
• Coe Library will close at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, and will reopen at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3. All library branches will be closed Dec. 23-Jan. 2. To view hours for Coe Library and the branches, visit the website uwyo.edu/libraries/research/services/hours.
• Half Acre Recreation and Wellness Center will close at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22. It will reopen at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3. For more information and to view a schedule, go to uwyo.edu/rec/facility-hours-and-information.
• The UW Art Museum will close at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22 and will reopen Tuesday, Jan. 3. Normal hours are from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Thursday.
• The UW Geological Museum closed at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21. The museum will reopen Tuesday, Jan. 3, with reduced hours of 11 a.m.-2 p.m. through Saturday, Jan. 14. Normal hours of 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Saturday will resume Tuesday, Jan. 17.
• UW Shipping and Receiving will be open from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, Dec. 27-29, for incoming shipments and package pickups. There will be no campus deliveries made to departments during these days. Department packages may be picked up from the shipping and receiving warehouse, located at 16th and Gibbon streets. Normal deliveries will resume Tuesday, Jan. 3.
• UW transit services will be unavailable from Friday Dec. 23 to Monday, Jan. 2. Regular services will resume Tuesday, Jan. 3. For more information and to view a schedule, visit uwyo.edu/tps/transit/holiday-schedule.html.
• The Wyoming Union will close at 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22. It will reopen at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3.