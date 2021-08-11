...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT WEDNESDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health.in effect until 1 PM MDT Wednesday.
WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
WHERE...Mainly along and south of Interstate 80 in southeast Wyoming.
WHEN...Now through 1pm Wednesday
IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from wildfires in surrounding states.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of
pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause
respiratory health effect. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/
As of Monday, the University of Wyoming Transportation Services temporarily suspended the Campus Commuter bus route because of staffing shortages.
Service on the Campus Commuter, a shuttle service with 20-minute stops at 10 locations within the UW campus, will resume later this fall.
Riders may instead use the Express Shuttles:
• The Union Express bus departs from the Union Express Lot, located at Willett Drive and Crane Street, to the Arena-Auditorium and the east side of the Wyoming Union every eight to 10 minutes.
• The South Express bus departs from the South Express Lot, located at 15th Street and Spring Creek Drive, to the Wyoming Union every eight to 10 minutes.
The Express bus service operates from 7 a.m.-6:30 p.m. during the academic year and 7 a.m.-6 p.m. during the summer (on university business days).
Riders also may request a ride on demand:
• The LaramieLink Dial-A-Ride (www.uwyo.edu/tps/transit/index.html#dialaride) service operates 6:30 a.m.-2 a.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on the weekends during the academic year. Summer hours are 6:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, with no weekend service;
• Rides are offered to/from any established bus stop and any point on the UW campus. Passengers can schedule rides through the TransLoc app (www.uwyo.edu/tps/transit/transloc.html) or call 307-766-RIDE.
As a reminder, all passengers on the UWYO Roundup fixed-route and on-call services are required to wear face masks per federal regulations.
For the latest updates regarding the temporary suspension of the Campus Commuter route, visit www.uwyo.edu/roundup.