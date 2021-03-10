More than 100 people — students, faculty and other walks of life — held candles in the wind as they mourned four University of Wyoming student whose lives were snuffed out in a car accident that left two others injured, one perilously. The incident occurred Feb. 27 on the Colorado side of Highway 287.
The four: Ashton Singer, Sienna Potter, Rebecca Adiratna Putri Marley and William Malone, were memorialized during a candlelight vigil Monday at the “Always a Cowboy” Memorial Plaza on the UW campus.
President Seidel, Dean of Students Ryan O’Neil and Toi Geil, director at the UW Counseling Center, offered consolation and comfort during their speeches addressing the tragedy.
“These past few weeks have been challenging for our campus,” Seidel said, “This event is about bringing a community together so we can grieve collectively and support one another.”
With a voice shaking, O'Neil read four brief eulogies, highlighting each student’s academic achievements, personalities and interconnectedness with their peers and the campus community as a whole.
She said that each of the four greatly impacted everyone they interacted with and would be missed and remembered by all who knew them. Seidel, who expressed his own heartache for the tragic loss, reminded campus members of the different support resources available, including the counseling center.
Geil urged students and faculty to confront their grief directly and speak openly about any emotions experienced during the mourning period. In addition, she reminded those grieving to stay active and mind their mental and physical well-being.
She said while mourning, it is important to maintain a regular sleep schedule and rise in the morning on routine, eat meals even without an appetite and get physical exercise whenever possible.
“You are not alone,” Geil and O’Neil repeated several times throughout the service, reminding students there is help and counsel available to them through the university.
CLOSURE AND COMMUNITY
As the sun set between the branches of the evergreens, several members of the audience stood with their hands folded over their candles, their heads bowed in quiet reverence while a brass quartet played a brief yet sobering song in memory of the four. O’Neil remarked what better way to remember them, especially Marley, who played the tuba.
After the service, campus community members were invited to adjourn in the university Wyoming Union breezeway for hot beverages and social mingling.
O’Neil encouraged any student in need of console to speak with UW counselors made available for debriefing in the Family Room, located on the upper levels of the building.
UW Residence Life staff members were also available in the hall lobbies and community center for conversation. As the crowd slowly dispersed, several group groups mingled together, sharing hugs and words of consolation.
Tyler Fall, a UW professional academic instructor for Philosophy and Religious studies, disclosed that one of the students — whom he did not identify — was in his class. Fall said the class was small to begin with and now feels even smaller.
THE FOUR REMEMBERED
From a young age, Singer showed an aptitude for sports and was always academically gifted as he balanced the two in high school, as written on his memorial page online.
“He was truly a gifted soul,” said Ozzy Carlson — an affiliate of Singer’s who shared a story on the web platform honoring the memory of the four, “…He always had great energy … and he never failed to make someone smile.”
Potter was well-travelled, passionate and kind-hearted and aspired to become a special education teacher. O’Neil depicted a caring, vibrant young woman who made fast friends and lasting impressions.
Marley, born in Surabaya, Indonesia, was passionate about change and gave support to others freely and instinctively, according to the memorial page created for her memory. A video compilation of photos found on her online obituary website, showcased a colorful and adventurous woman from infancy to young adulthood.
In 2019, Malone achieved the Non-Resident President’s Honor Roll and made the UW Fall Semester Dean’s Honor Roll while studying computer science.
His online memorial page states he brought light to family, friends and all those around him with his vibrant sense of humor, and “cultivated his artistic gifts through drawing and his appreciate of unique
HOW TO SHOW SUPPORT
If the community wishes to share condolences, send flowers/donation or to plant memorial trees in memory of Singer, Potter or Marley, obituary web pages with links to so are found at the websites below:
Ashton Singer: https://www.forevermissed.com/ashton-neil-singer/about.
Sienna Potter: http://www.montgomerystryker.com/.
Rebecca Marley: https://www.vesseyfuneralservice.com/obituary/rebecca-marley.
William Malone: http://goesfuneralcare.com/.