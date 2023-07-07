"Breakin' Through" Bronze Statue

Laramie, WY, USA - September 28, 2019: "Breakin' Through" Bronze Statue at War Memorial Stadium at the University of Wyoming

 Chad Robertson Media

CASPER — The University of Wyoming’s Enhanced Oil Recovery Institute is partnering with a Michigan-based carbon capture company and energy industry groups to develop a significant expansion of Wyoming’s carbon capture and storage infrastructure.

The Enhanced Oil Recovery Institute and Carbon Solutions, a low-carbon energy research and development group, announced last month that they will co-lead the first step of the Wyoming Trails Carbon Hub project after receiving a $3 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus