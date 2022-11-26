Old Main

The University of Wyoming Board of Trustees discussed a strategic plan during its November meeting.

The University of Wyoming has been working to talk with people across the campus community and incorporate the university’s range of needs and goals into one strategic plan.

The current draft of the plan outlines the university’s values, mission and objectives going forward, and includes a multi-page implementation document meant to be used to turn the ideals to reality.

