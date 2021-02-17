Republican Strategist Ana Navarro and Former Democratic Committee Interim Chair Donna Brazile held an open discussion about political discourse, censorship and the power of women during the Feb. 11 Martin Luther King Jr. Days of Dialogue initiative.
The two women are on opposite sides of the political spectrum but maintain a close friendship they repeatedly referred to throughout the virtual event. They exemplified their relationship and said when it comes to political and civil discourse it isn’t problematic to “go across the aisles.”
“If you want to get things done in D.C., you have to reach across the aisle,” Brazile said.
She used a “two-eyes metaphor,” meaning each eye sees things slightly differently but together create a unified image.
“We treat our differences as if they are a conflict,” said Brazile, “I don’t consider Republicans my enemies.”
Navarro agreed with Brazile about working with political adversaries but stated both parties must operate within the same “universe.” She added drastically different ideologies cannot work together.
“Working across the aisle [means] we’ve got to share the same goals and values,” Navarro iterated.
She also said it must be established that there are ideologies and mindsets that are unequivocally unacceptable: racism, xenophobia, white supremacists and other like-minded individuals operating within the Republican “tent” cannot be included. This tent does, however, welcome varying levels of Republican, from conservative to moderate to progressive.
The pair also discussed the censorship of House Representative Liz Cheney and the ways in which Republicans can find unity within their own party.
On this matter, the pair agreed without stipulation that “purity tests” — which Brazile defines as the instances when members of a party are reprimanded for not agreeing completely with a party’s values — cannot exist.
The all-in-or-all-out mentality often halts ongoing projects or agendas when it shouldn’t. Brazile said there needs to be an opportunity for growth and learning within a party. Censuring or otherwise rebuking someone if they don’t agree on a single issue can eventually become problematic for the people and stagnate a national agenda.
“It’s we, the people, not we, the politicians,” Brazile said, adding there’s no reason to stop working on something just because you won’t get everything you want.
Navarro believes finding balance within her party is going to be a painful step because of the lack of accountability plus finger pointing.
Ideological, principled Republicans gave former President Trump the keys to the (White) House, Navarro said, and left the door open for raccoons. Essentially Navarro — and Brazile — said there is a need to rid divisive extremist groups from political associations.
The two also agreed that sometimes politicians just have to focus on the end goal and not bi-partisanship, because nothing is getting done.
Brazile offered no pardon for Democrats. She stated if the Democratic Party fails to listen and change, she will leave the party.
“I don’t owe the Democratic Party anything … if I chose not to renew my ‘membership’ that should be fine,” she said.
The conversation closed on Vice President Kamala Harris, the first Black and South Asian American woman to hold the California Attorney General Office before becoming a senator and now the second-in-command.
Brazile mentioned how many across the nation worry Harris’ position is mere tokenism, but defended her and said Harris is a qualified vice president who also happens to be a child of immigrants.
“She’s proved it,” Brazile added, and she has become the face of progress.
Addressing the more general discussion of women in office — nearly 30% of legislatures, according to the Center for American Women and Politics — Brazile told the audience women aren’t asking men to leave.
“We’re just asking you to scoot over and make room for us.”