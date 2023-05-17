SARATOGA — The best kind of day at school is exciting and fun, with learning that happens organically.
This week, educators from several University of Wyoming departments traveled to Saratoga to work with kindergarten through sixth-grade students on a variety of STEM activities as a part of a spring tradition at Saratoga Elementary School.
“Our students had so much fun learning from University of Wyoming experts,” Saratoga Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization president Carrie Haderlie said in a news release. “They saw animal brains in jars, built block towers and straw rockets, got to drive robot drones and so much more.”
Dr. Karagh Brummond, director of outreach and engagement with the Science Initiative, and Science Kitchen Co-Director Megan Candelaria began planning the Saratoga visit last fall after an invitation to visit from the SES PTO.
Stations included a College of Engineering room with design challenges; Sphero programmable robot races put on by the Innovation Wyrkshop; three stations set up by the Science Roadshow focused on neuroscience, moth catching and if/else statements related to computing; a large Landsat floor puzzle set up by WyomingView; and a Science Kitchen station featuring straw rocket launching, according to the release.
Every year, the school hosts an end-of-year celebration, and in recent years, the PTO has tried to make the events both educational and fun. When volunteers learned of UW Top-Tier Science Initiative Engagement and Outreach Programs, which pair university students and instructors with K-12 partners throughout the state to bring STEM outreach to the classroom, they hoped to bring educators to Saratoga.
Seven Laramie residents made the trip to Saratoga Wednesday, with robots and rocket launchers, a large puzzle map and other STEM materials in tow.
“Our kids had so much fun that I’m not sure they even knew they were learning,” Haderlie said. “That’s the best kind of day at school — one where the kids and adults are all having fun together, laughing and learning and exploring all kinds of new ideas.”