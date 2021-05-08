Tara Righetti, a nationally renowned expert on United States energy law and University of Wyoming Professor in the School of Energy Resources has been awarded a Fulbright Scholarship and leaves this summer to conduct research at the University of Lille, College of Law in France, as stated in a press release.
“This has been a dream that’s been [in] a decade of planning and working toward, and I couldn’t be happier,” Righetti said.
In collaboration with other researchers in Lille, Righetti is conducting a comparative study of energy and industrial and workforce transition that focuses primarily on climate policies, sustainability and the economy, according to the release.
Righetti said she specifically applied to a research facility in the Hautes de France region because of the parallels between Wyoming and the “Capitol of Carbon” for Europe.
“(Haute de France) has undergone over the last 30 years a very intentional energy transition,” Righetti said, “
She also explained that the U.S. re-entering the Paris Agreement provides an opportunity to evaluate the different ways in which the States and France have responded to emissions reduction.
“Both … have different ways that they’ve approached that, and different ways that they have looked into energy transition over the past decades,” Righetti said. “We can evaluate choices moving forward.”
Righetti sees research in this region as a perfect fit for combing her research interests — which include split estates, subsurface trespass (bottoming a well without owner’s consent) and carbon capture/sequestration or capturing and storing emitted waste carbon dioxide — with natural points for policy comparisons.
Additionally, Righetti plans to look more closely at the ways energy choices affect economic and industrial choices as well as the “tradeoffs” associated with various energy decisions. Put another way, Righetti will familiarize herself with how policy drives energy investments and other sectors of economy.
“Studying EU Law and European law is going to be a new area of growth for me,” Righetti said, “There are opportunities for us to learn from each other and come up with new collaborations and ideas that will have value both in Wyoming and in Haute de France.”
WHAT IS ENERGY TRANSITION
Exemplifying the transportation fuel sector and electric sector, Righetti emphasized the importance of understanding and accepting that energy systems have been in transition for decades.
“Whether you look … at transitions from steam energy into combustion engines or … more recently, the Schell gas revolution, which really pushed a transition into natural gas,” she continued.
In short, energy transition holistically evaluates the sets of energy choices and subsequent tradeoffs that impact the economy and energy communities.
The question faced by energy resource researchers and political leaders is a concerted effort to transition toward a low-carbon or zero-carbon energy systems. This process could include changing the current grid of infrastructure as well as potentially changing consumer habits, Righetti said. Additionally, researchers must consider economic possibilities including retrofitting existing facilities to de-carbonize or developing new low-or-zero carbon energy resources.
When asked her thoughts about Wyoming and the controversial push toward wind energy, Righetti highlighted the state’s rich pool of resources.
“(Wyoming) has tremendous natural features, whether that be their abundant fossil resources or the potential for wind and solar resources,” she said, and believes Wyoming has the potential to remain a vital energy exporter.
But for now, the economic model is heavily influenced by the status quo of energy production, Righetti said, which creates an unyielding challenge of diversifying and innovating cleaner, atmospheric-conscious energy.
“Part of the challenge that exists for Wyoming is to find a way both, to continue supporting existing industries, encourage innovation to de-carbonize the industries that are so critical to Wyoming’s economy and state revenue, while concurrently investing in innovation and new models that twill bring new energies, new economic wells and sources of employment into the state and ultimately diversifying its economy,” Righetti said.
Continuing its legacy as a lead energy exporter can be accomplished in Wyoming through energy transition and collaboration.
ABOUT THE FULBRIGHT SCHOLARSHIP
Righetti, along with 800 other U.S. citizens, will conduct international research during the 2021-22 academic year, according to the official release.
The program is the most widely recognized and prestigious international exchange program worldwide, according to the official Fulbright website, and has been supported by the United States Congress appropriation and various partner nations.
Designed to cultivate knowledge, connections and shared global concerns, the program works with academic institutions, government agencies and private sectors to seek out individuals of achievement who represent the diversity of their cultures.
The Fulbright program established in 1946 and has seen more than 390,000 scholars, artists, teachers and professionals.