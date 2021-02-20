The University of Wyoming Police Department and FBI are currently investigating the racist Zoom bombing that took place Monday during a UW Black History Month forum hosted by the Black Studies Center and African American and Diaspora Studies.
During the event, racist pornographic images were displayed that disrupted the panel discussion on cinematic racist propaganda.
Chad Baldwin, associate vice president for marketing and communications, said in a phone briefing Friday that UW police officials and the UW Information Technology Office are conducting a forensic analysis to determine how the perpetrators were able to navigate the Zoom platform.
“So far they found three perpetrators came in through virtual private networks (VPNs),” said Baldwin, adding a fourth used a Maryland internet provider.
{address}Baldwin said there is no evidence to support UW involvement, but officials are still considering potential ways they might further identify the individual in Maryland.{/address}
Speculative evidence suggests the individual(s) responsible for Monday’s attack may also be connected to similar attacks that have occurred during other university-hosted virtual Black History Month programs across the nation. Commonalities between the attacks include repetitive racial slurs, Zoom usernames with mocking phrases, racist and homophobic pornographic images/ videos and racist remarks in the chat rooms.
Other universities that have been Zoom-bombed during the month include Penn State, Rutgers University, Rider University, the New Jersey Institute of Technology, University of South Florida and Seattle University. All are conducting investigations, either with local law enforcement or FBI.
Baldwin said he cannot speak to whether or not prosecution is feasible but said any charges would likely be made at the federal level. He also said there may be grounds to prosecute if any Federal Cyber Security laws were infringed upon and suggested this could be a reason the FBI is involved in the investigation.
The Department of Justice enforces federal hate crimes that cover certain crimes committed on the basis of race, color, religion national origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity or disability, according to the United States Department of Justice website.
Wyoming does not have any such law against hate crime and hate speech is technically protected under the first amendment, which states, “Congress shall make no law … abridging the freedom of speech …”
LARAMIE POLICE
Chief of Police Dale Stalder said in a brief phone conversation Friday that the Laramie Police Department extended their resources to UW Police who declined the offer.
“[We] respect UW jurisdiction,” Stalder said.
Because the event took place on the university campus and the investigation is focused on the IT center, LPD has no plans to intercede or investigate independently unless approached by university officials, Stalder said.
Phone calls and an email were sent in an effort to speak with either UW Detective Trent Sewell or Chief of Police Mike Samp. The email was forwarded to Samp and the Boomerang is awaiting response.