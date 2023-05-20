UW School of Energy Resources

The University of Wyoming will receive $40.5 million from the U.S. Department of Energy to develop a commercial carbon storage site in southwestern Wyoming, the School of Energy Resources announced Thursday, May 18, 2023.

 University of Wyoming/Courtesy

CASPER — The University of Wyoming will receive $40.5 million from the U.S. Department of Energy to develop a commercial carbon storage site in southwestern Wyoming, the School of Energy Resources announced Thursday.

It’s a big win for UW.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus