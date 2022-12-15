For University of Wyoming’s first-ever vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion, Zebadiah Hall, making sure that everyone in the community belongs and matters is the name of the game.
UW hired Hall for the position last month. He most recently worked as the director of student disability services at Cornell University, and has been involved in the field of diversity, equity and inclusion throughout his career.
Hall’s background as a co-chair of the Men of Color Colleague Network Group, the chair of a diversity working group of Cornell Health, a college basketball coach and former student athlete, along with his lived experience as a Black man, have prepared him for this position, he said.
In his leadership role at UW, Hall said he plans to examine concrete ways to make people feel safe and included on campus.
“We can get really cute in defining what diversity, equity and inclusion means, and sometimes that’s needed,” Hall said. “But (we) are more interested in ‘What are the systematic and systems changes that we can make?’ ‘What are the cultural changes and shifts that we need to make to navigate this water so people actually belong and matter in the space?’”
Hall is looking forward to working with the Indigenous communities, the Black 14 and collaborating with UW’s Social Justice Research Center. He’s also interested in working with social justice in rural spaces and fulfilling the land-grant mission of the university by serving the entire state, he said.
The university’s interim Council on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Leadership decided to elevate its preexisting chief diversity officer position to the vice president level during the search for a new candidate, which started in 2021, according to a UW news release.
As a vice president, Hall will sit on UW President Ed Seidel’s cabinet.
“I’m so impressed by his understanding and enthusiasm for making sure our campus is a welcoming place for everyone — and a place where diverse perspectives are shared and discussed in a spirit of civility,” Seidel said in a news release.
When be starts his new position Dec. 22, Hall’s primary goal will be to get involved in and get to know the community. He said this way, he will learn the needs people have.
Hall has stayed up to date on the recent string of intimidation students have experienced on campus, especially targeted at LGBTQ students.
“Theories are important, our beliefs are important, all of those things are important, but they shouldn’t suppress or make other people within our community feel unsafe,” Hall said. “I think there’s ways in which people can talk about their visions, their viewpoints, their beliefs, their theories without actually harassing individuals in our community.”
Student safety should be the first priority, but universities should also find creative ways to give people platforms to share their views, such as by using panel discussions or think tanks, Hall said.
“Part of that is reaching out to the identity groups that are affected when certain things happen, but also before things happen,” Hall said. “(To figure out) what some of their pain points are so we can start to address them so we’re not always reactive, but we become proactive.”
No matter what side of a certain belief a person is on, individuals in the community should not be singled out by name when discussing theories, Hall said.
Overall, Hall hopes to take actions with the goal of improving Laramie, the county and the state, along with thinking about how to create a richer society on the global scale.
On a personal note, he said he is looking forward to spending time with his wife and dachshund and finishing his Ph.D. in leadership for the advancement of learning and service in higher education from Cardinal Stritch University.
He also hopes to safely see a mountain lion during his time in Wyoming.