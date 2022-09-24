Wyoming logo 'W'

Beginning fall 2023, the University of Wyoming will move to a block tuition policy, meaning full-time students will pay the same rate per semester, regardless of how many courses they’re enrolled in.

University officials hope the policy, which applies to both undergraduate and graduate students, will encourage students to take more credits per term and increase the likelihood that they’ll graduate on time.

