Editor’s note: This is the third of a three-part series of stories from the weeklong University of Wyoming Board of Trustees meetings.
University of Wyoming exterior and interior design plans for student housing and dining facilities as well as a public parking garage were approved for construction.
In totality, the four projects, which include two new residence halls and a state-of-the-art dining facility, amount to roughly $250 million, which will be issued through bonds, Vice President of UW Communications Chad Baldwin said Friday.
The university contracted Haselden Wyoming Constructors out of Laramie for the deconstruction of the Wyoming Hall building located on 15th and Willett Streets. Demolition was completed a few weeks ago by sub-contractor Mechanical Systems, Inc. of Colorado, and all that remains of Wyoming Hall is a 10-foot deep ditch surrounded by piles of clay-colored earth and rock. Demolition was budgeted at about $2.7 million, not including any necessary utility relocation, according to trustee meeting materials.
According to the Alliance of Historic Wyoming website, Wyoming Hall was built 70 years ago during a time when UW experienced a high number of World War II veterans in the student population. The building originally served as university dorms for athletes, but was quickly used for other purposes such as housing Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (UWROTC) cadets.
In the fall 2024, the site will again be purposed for housing students.
The final design, presented by Matt Newman, evidenced an immense amount of thought and consideration toward UW regulatory design requirements and student needs and preferences. Per regulation 6-9, new constructed buildings must remain consistent with the architectural context of the university as well as conform to the Campus Master Plan and Historic Preservation Plan (source: UW Board of Trustees Report and Supplemental Materials).
The north residence hall will face southwest toward 15th and Lewis Streets, according to Newman and includes a dining facility that has “good transparency” and natural lighting. South Hall is similar in layout, but serves entirely as a residential hall.
A UW alumni expressed his approval of the exterior designs during public comment and said the collegiate gothic style — resembling the St. Matthew’s Cathedral — will look nice.
Although some elements have yet to be finalized – for example furnishings and décor – the board approved an interior design layout that had been in the works for years.
“It’s been heavily coordinated with resident life and (campus) dining folks … as well as student and academic affairs,” Newman said prior to presenting his designs.
He added a large group of people had an impact on the programming and development of the building interior function.
It was emphasized to the board the importance of providing a suitable integrative peer environment for student success as studies have shown a direct linkage between degree completion and student/faculty interaction, according to UW Operations Planning and Construction, Student Housing programming documents.
Focus groups and interviews conducted in 2014 showcased a shared preference among campus residents for finding community and lasting relationships with peers on campus. It was also surveyed that students tended to prefer single and two-bed suites.
Additionally, the study, which included student staff, residential coordinators and off-campus students, demonstrated that providing “enhanced amenities” — such as reliable Wi-Fi and ample storage — would more likely attract and retain upperclassman.
The data gathered by the focus groups informed the design work presented to the board during Wednesday’s meeting.
Upon entry, each residence hall will have a staffed front desk for security and monitoring purposes as well as living areas, a game room and a multi-purpose room meant for student group meetings or classroom gatherings. In addition to dorm rooms, there will be a faculty/residence hall director apartment.
South Hall will also have a community kitchen.
The two-story, OTB (open to below or open concept) dining facility, which will be inside North Hall, will seat around 850 guests and be entirely separate from the housing spaces, Newman said, for security purposes.
Security was a shared concern among board and committee members who wanted reassurance that student safety was a priority during the planning stages.
“You can think of these entities as two separate facilities,” Newman said, adding, “[there is] no connection of elevators or stairwells between the residence halls and dining facility.”
Also included in the interior of North Hall is a mail room and a retail, grab-n-go bakery.
As it is, for the upper levels, dorm rooms will not have private bathrooms within the room. An unidentified meeting participant urged the board to consider adding bathrooms to the dorm rooms instead of continuing the tradition of shared or community facilities.
“We get one chance to do this right, and my fear is that in 10 years a new board of trustees is (going to ask) ‘how do we retrofit bathrooms into [these spaces],’’’ the participant said.
Outside of costs effectiveness, Newman explained that although having a bathroom inside the rooms is a highly-desired feature, research shows that students don’t perform as well.
“That has to do with getting students out of their rooms to start interacting with their fellow [peers],” he said.
In essence, having a community bathroom encourages community interaction.
“When you have those restrooms within each student room, they tend to stay within those rooms … and their interactions drop dramatically,” Newman continued.
For now, the restrooms will remain without the resident rooms.
PARKING
Also approved for construction as designed is the proposed three-level Ivinson Parking Garage, which will occupy the current parking spaces on 10th Street and Ivinson Avenue, directly abreast to the United Presbyterian Church.
Baldwin confirmed the facility will house the University Police Department and its fleet and be available for use by the public, campus employees and students.
Construction is anticipated to commence as soon as this summer.