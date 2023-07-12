Kappa Kappa Gamma 5 - updated

The Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority house is pictured on March 30, 2023. Members of the sorority have filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Casper challenging the admission of a transgender woman as a member.

 Rachel Finch/Laramie Boomerang

CHEYENNE — Six members of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority at the University of Wyoming have filed responses in opposition to dismissing defendants from a lawsuit that was sparked by the induction of the first transgender woman into the sorority’s ranks.

Kappa Kappa Gamma defendants at the national level, including Council President Mary Rooney, and the Wyoming Kappa housing company urged the federal district court to dismiss the case against them toward the end of June, and plaintiffs argued their motion “distorts both the allegations in the complaint and the relief that the plaintiffs seek.”

