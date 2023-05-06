UW Ivinson Parking Garage

The University of Wyoming’s new Ivinson Parking Garage has opened to provide additional parking for the campus community and the public.

 University of Wyoming/Courtesy

The University of Wyoming’s new Ivinson Parking Garage has opened, creating hundreds of new parking spaces for the campus community — and some for the public.

The three-level, $29 million facility is a key component of long-planned changes taking place on the university campus related to the construction of new student residence halls.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus