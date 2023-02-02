Wyoming alternate logo

Following a historic investment by the state in Laramie’s advanced vertical farming company Plenty Inc., the University of Wyoming has joined with other public and private partners to further advance an innovative, growing industry with roots at the university.

UW’s new Controlled Environment Agriculture Center will conduct research and develop a workforce for Plenty, which is expanding its Wyoming operation with a $20 million grant from the state. One of Plenty’s co-founders is Nate Storey, who pioneered vertical farming technology as a UW graduate student and entrepreneur a decade ago.

